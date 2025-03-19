Colgate-Palmolive Achieves Near 100% Taxonomy Compliance and Data Harmony with Claravine's Data Standards Cloud

Global CPG Leader Streamlines Marketing Operations and Enhances Data Insights

LEHI, Utah, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claravine , The Data Standards Company, today announced its successful partnership with Colgate-Palmolive , a global leader in consumer products operating in over 200 countries. By implementing Claravine’s Data Standards Cloud, Colgate has achieved nearly 100% taxonomy compliance, dramatically improving data harmony and operational efficiency across its global marketing campaigns.

Inconsistent data standards and fragmented technology and teams are a challenge for many companies in the rapidly changing content, marketing, and advertising landscape. Colgate faced challenges maintaining consistency across its numerous marketing campaigns due to collaboration from multiple agencies and teams that interpreted brand taxonomy independently. This resulted in a lack of brand taxonomy compliance, time-consuming data cleanup, inaccurate full-funnel campaign reporting, and reporting delays.

"Implementing Claravine allowed us to maintain our existing media execution process, ensuring smooth adoption and enabling us to establish global governance and standards that would have been nearly impossible otherwise," said Mark Zomick, Senior Product Manager, Global Information Technology, Colgate-Palmolive. “With Claravine's integrations in place, our agency teams can confidently set up campaigns, knowing that every element aligns seamlessly with Colgate's taxonomy requirements."

By implementing Claravine's Data Standards Cloud and its bi-directional integrations with Google Display & Video 360 and Campaign Manager 360, Colgate achieved remarkable results:

Unified Historical Data: Claravine enabled the cleanup and alignment of legacy data, revitalizing previously "unmeasurable" campaigns and setting a new standard for future data models.

Claravine enabled the cleanup and alignment of legacy data, revitalizing previously "unmeasurable" campaigns and setting a new standard for future data models. Customizable Global Taxonomy: A centralized platform with regional customization capabilities allowed for seamless data collection and improved team collaboration. Taxonomy compliance increased from 20% to nearly 100%.

A centralized platform with regional customization capabilities allowed for seamless data collection and improved team collaboration. Automated Data Flows: Bi-directional integrations automated data flow, minimizing manual intervention and ensuring real-time validation. This increased data accuracy and consistency significantly.



"Claravine is pleased to partner with Colgate in support of their data-driven marketing strategies," said Verl Allen, CEO, Claravine. "This collaboration established a cohesive framework that met both brand and agency requirements, and facilitated complex data analysis and seamless collaboration across multiple regions. Colgate's achievements are a testament to the value of standardized data and underscores Claravine’s commitment to equipping organizations for success in the data-driven marketing landscape.”

