Wix Launches Wix Functions to Customize Business Logic Without Code

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today launched Wix Functions, a no-code interface that allows users to customize outcomes for various business scenarios, enabling businesses to operate more smoothly and effectively. With an intuitive visual function builder, businesses can define custom business logic, such as adding dynamic pricing rules, enforce checkout conditions, and tailor loyalty rewards, ensuring their operations adapt to their specific business needs.

With Wix Functions, users can define custom outcomes using conditions, variables, formulas, and dynamic values. Users can start from scratch or customize a template designed for a specific Wix app. By selecting input data from an app, such as cart and checkout details in Wix Stores, users can then apply the logic to create conditions. The builder visually represents the logic, helping users understand how different criteria affect the function's output. For example, users can apply location-based fees, trigger a discount for returning customers in the checkout based on purchase history and implement custom form validations. The function then outputs the desired action, which the Wix app executes in real-time. This enhanced customizability of business flows is particularly beneficial as it allows users to implement more custom steps when rendering checkout or validating forms.

Wix Functions ensures that checkout, rewards, and other workflows wait for the function’s output before proceeding. Users can choose from pre-built function templates or create custom rules from scratch. Functions are triggered by app activity, process the required logic, and return a result that immediately impacts the business flow—whether it’s adjusting a fee, displaying a discount, or restricting a purchase.

“Wix Functions lets businesses extend and customize Wix apps to fit their unique needs—without writing a single line of code,” said Tomas Petras Rupšys, Head of Wix Functions at Wix. “Building on top of our new Automation builder, Wix Functions gives businesses even more control over their operations, enabling them to customize more workflows, further automate processes and implement advanced business rules. The function’s output directly influences how the Wix app behaves in real-time, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly adapt their operations to meet unique needs, further empowering business owners to operate more efficiently and scale with ease.”

Wix Functions complements Wix Automations by enabling real-time customization, while automations manage ongoing tasks. Together, they provide a comprehensive suite of tools to help businesses automate and optimize their operations effortlessly.

Wix Functions is now available on Wix and Wix Studio for Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Restaurants, Wix Donations, Wix Forms, and Wix Loyalty Program, with free access and optional premium upgrades to access business solutions such as checkout and payments. Users can unlock unlimited actions through premium upgrades.









Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

