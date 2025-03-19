Turbocharging Growth: Global Turbocharger Market worth USD 24.23 Billion by 2027 with a 5.3% CAGR | says AMR

Enhanced performance of engine and fuel efficiency, supportive government regulations, and engine downsizing to lower down weight of the vehicle fuel the market

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current trend for the installation of better and efficient turbochargers in vehicles has increased due to its advantages such as better and increased vehicle efficiency. This has enabled turbocharger manufacturers to make continuous enhancements in existing turbochargers, therefore, boosts the turbochargers market growth.According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Turbocharger Market by Technology, Application, Fuel type, Material, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”the global turbocharger market size was valued at $16.13billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1683 Determinants of the market-Improved engine performance and fuel efficiency, several government regulations, and engine downsizing to reduce vehicle weight drive the growth of the global turbocharger market. On the other hand, complications related to turbocharger installation and rise in engine temperature owing to overheating issues in turbochargers curtail down the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand for fuel efficient as well as gasoline engines is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry. With the rise in demand for vehicles , numerous players are trying to employ eco-friendly and energy efficient solutions in vehicle engines to reduce fuel consumption and atmospheric pollution. Turbochargers reduce power loss and decrease emission of various gases from vehicles that cause air pollution. Moreover, turbochargers are compact in size, thereby, reducing overall size of engine and vehicle. The growing application of IC engines in motor vehicles and on going researches on implementation of turbochargers in other sectors is expected to create huge opportunities for turbocharger manufacturers.🔺𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙚𝙮 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙮𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙧𝙚 BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., EATON Corporation, Honeywell International Corporation, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Precision Turbo & Engine, Rotomaster International and Turbo Dynamics Ltd.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1683 Turbocharger is an integral part of internal combustion (IC) engine, which improves its performance by increasing the amount of air intake in the combustion chamber with the help of ejected burnt air. An IC engine requires extra air for combustion of additional fuel for large power generation that decreases its efficiency, thus, turbocharger plays a significant role in enhancing the efficiency by supplying compressed air. The global turbocharger market is expected to exhibit a notable growth in the coming years as these chargers ensure optimum engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency.Turbochargers swiftly gained popularity as they find wide applications in light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, ships & aircraft, heavy duty vehicles, and locomotives, owing to several benefits such as enhanced fuel-efficiency and improved engine performance in terms of power and output. In addition, they also help automakers to meet regulatory standards regarding carbon emission. For instance, the government of Europe imposed emission targets for new light commercial vehicles, wherein each vehicle is required to have a label stating its fuel efficiency and CO2 emission level.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/turbocharger-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The StudyBy technology, the twin-turbo technology turbocharger generated the highest revenue in 2019.By application, the light commercial vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.By region, Europe contributed for the highest market share in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 