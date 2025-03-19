GEN Korean BBQ Expands Texas Presence with New Austin Location

GEN is Continuing Texas Expansion with Austin Following Success Across the State

CERRITOS, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ , a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced a new restaurant location in Austin, Texas, which opened on March 12, 2025.

“We are making strong progress in expanding across the state of Texas,” said David Kim, Chief Executive Officer of GEN. “Texas presents tremendous opportunities for growth, and we’re excited to now operate locations in each of the four major metropolitan areas of Texas and capitalize on our previous success in the market.”

Austin is widely regarded as one of America’s top foodie destinations making it an ideal location for a new GEN location. GEN’s expansion into the city—along with its Pflugerville opening in October 2024—underscores its commitment to key markets with high demand for innovative dining experiences.

The new GEN Korean BBQ in Austin, Texas, is located in The Linc Shopping Center, 6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78752, and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit: www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations .



About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

