Tenaya Therapeutics Announces Late Breaker and New Data Presentations at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session

Late Breaker Oral Presentation to Include New Data from Cohort 1 of the MyPEAK™-1 Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of TN-201

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that new clinical and disease burden data pertaining to the company’s MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) program will be presented at the upcoming American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session being held March 29-31, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

Tenaya is advancing TN-201, an AAV9-based gene therapy for the potential treatment of MYBPC3-associated HCM, a condition caused by insufficient levels of myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C). As part of the late-breaking Clinical and Investigative Horizons session on Monday, March 31, data from the first cohort of adult patients enrolled in the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial will be featured. Building on early encouraging data shared in December 2024, the presentation at ACC will include results from one-year assessments of the first two patients to receive TN-201 gene therapy, and baseline biopsy and six-month assessments from the third patient in the 3E13 vg/kg cohort. These data will be presented by Milind Desai, M.D., M.B.A, Haslam Family Endowed Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, Vice Chair, Heart Vascular Thoracic Institute, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at the Cleveland Clinic, and an investigator for the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

A poster presentation on Sunday, March 30, will detail findings from SHaRe (Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry), describing differences in disease burden among adults with HCM caused by MYBPC3 mutations.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Poster: Differences in Patient Characteristics and Burden of Disease in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated HCM (#129)

Differences in Patient Characteristics and Burden of Disease in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated HCM (#129) Presenting author: Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya Therapeutics

Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya Therapeutics Session 1152: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies

Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Time and location: 10:30 am – 11:30 am CT; South Hall

Monday, March 31, 2025 - ACC Late-breaking presentation

Presentation: First Report of Phase Ib/2a Study Evaluating Safety and Early Efficacy of TN-201, an Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 9 Gene Replacement Therapy, in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (abstract ##)

First Report of Phase Ib/2a Study Evaluating Safety and Early Efficacy of TN-201, an Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 9 Gene Replacement Therapy, in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (abstract ##) Presenting author: Dr. Milind Desai, M.D., M.B.A., Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Milind Desai, M.D., M.B.A., Cleveland Clinic Session 402: Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies

Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies Time and location: 9:00 am – 10:00 am CT; S100B

To view full event programming, please visit the ACC.25 website. Following the conference, Tenaya’s presentations will be available in the “Our Science” section of the company’s website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging integrated proprietary core capabilities enabling target identification and validation, design of AAV-based genetic medicines and in-house manufacturing the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Contact

Michelle Corral

VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tenaya Therapeutics

IR@TenayaThera.com

Investors

AnneMarie Fields

Stern IR

AnneMarie.Fields@SternIR.com

Media

Wendy Ryan

Ten Bridge Communications

wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.