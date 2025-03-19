Global Managed Security Services Market Size Growing at a CAGR of 12.8% Surge to USD 77.01 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Managed Security Services Market Size generated $22.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.01 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.🔵 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/217 Managed security services (MSS) are considered as a systematic approach to managing an organization's security needs. The services may be conducted in-house or outsourced to a service provider that oversees other companies' network and information system security. Functions of a managed security service include, round-the-clock monitoring and management of intrusion detection systems and firewalls, overseeing patch management & upgrades, performing security assessments & security audits, and responding to emergencies. There are products available from a number of vendors to help organize and guide the procedures involved. This diverts the burden of performing the chores manually, which can be considerable, away from administrators.Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the managed security services market includes increasing cybercrime activities, cost effectiveness, and stringent government regulations drive the global managed security services market. In addition, growing trend of mobile devices at workplaces and rise in electronic data fuel the growth of the market. However, hesitation to share sensitive data restricts the market growth. Moreover, growing awareness about data security, growing importance of e-business, and rise in demand for customized services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the managed security services market growth during the forecast period.🔵 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/managed-security-services-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 based on deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry verticals, and region.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the manufacturing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐀𝐓&𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲,𝐁𝐓 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩,𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐨𝐦,𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,𝐃𝐗𝐂 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲,𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,𝐇𝐞𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐏,𝐈𝐁𝐌 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.🔵 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/217 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲On the basis of industry verticals, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in managed security services market size.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest managed security services market forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. 