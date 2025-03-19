Toobit Obtains VASP License in Poland





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, has successfully secured the Poland VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) license from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF).

As part of its registration, the leading global exchange was assessed on its anti-money laundering measures and know-your-customer processes, both which currently align with the EU’s latest financial standards.

“Obtaining the Polish VASP license is a representation of our commitment to operating within a regulated framework,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit, “With the European Union preparing to roll out MiCA, this milestone is especially significant as it puts us ahead in regulatory compliance.”

With the license, the exchange expects continued growth in Poland, a growing crypto market with increasing adoption of digital assets. Statista indicates that the number of cryptocurrency users in the region is projected to reach 7.91m users by 2025. Projected revenue in the cryptocurrency markets in Poland is expected to reach US$514.2m as a result.

The Polish VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) license is issued by the Ministry of Finance of Poland and regulated by the KNF. Licensed VASPs are required to comply with Poland's AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) regulations

