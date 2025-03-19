Submit Release
Progressive Reports February 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended February 28, 2025:

  February
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025
   2024   Change
Net premiums written $ 6,684     $ 5,720   17   %
Net premiums earned $ 6,036     $ 5,129   18   %
Net income $ 928     $ 737   26   %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.58     $ 1.24   28   %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (110 )   $ 80   (238 ) %
Combined ratio   82.6       86.8   (4.2 ) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares   587.6       587.3   0   %


  February
(thousands; unaudited)
 2025   2024   % Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 9,950   8,462   18
Direct – auto 14,395   11,541   25
Special lines 6,568   6,019   9
Property 3,556   3,164   12
Total Personal Lines 34,469   29,186   18
Commercial Lines 1,151   1,098   5
Companywide 35,620   30,284   18
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio  44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive February 2025 Complete Earnings Release


