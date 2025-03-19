Superyacht Chef Competition: The ultimate culinary challenge at Yacht Club de Monaco, April 3rd





MONACO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 3, the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) will welcome nine talented chefs aboard some of the world’s most prestigious superyachts to compete in the sixth edition of the Superyacht Chef Competition. Organized by the YCM training centre, La Belle Classe Academy in partnership with Bluewater, the event celebrates culinary artistry in a maritime setting, challenging participants to push their skills to the limit while embracing innovation and sustainability. These chefs, representing yachts between 36 and 97 meters in length, will face the ultimate test of adaptability. With only a few moments to discover their mystery ingredients, they must craft gourmet dishes within the confined spaces of a yacht’s kitchen, demonstrating not only technical mastery but also creativity and efficiency. This edition is once again overseen by Joël Garault and Frédéric Ramos, President and Vice-President of the Monaco Goût et Saveurs association, alongside esteemed experts such as Philippe Joannès, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and YCM’s F&B Director, and Simon Ganache, head of YCM events. This year also marks the patronage of Guillaume Gomez. Chef at the Elysée Palace for 25 years, Gomez has served four French presidents and is now France's first-ever ambassador for gastronomy and know-how. His mission is to defend and promote the entire food service industry, both in France and internationally. The competition has become a signature event within Monaco’s ‘Capital of Advanced Yachting’ initiative, reinforcing the Principality’s leadership in the yachting world. “The Superyacht Chef Competition personifies the culinary art and maritime excellence alliance, reinforcing Monaco’s influence in the yachting world,” explains Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of the YCM.

Among the competitors, Francesco Federico Benassi, chef aboard the 50Steel Almax (50m, Sanlorenzo), represents one of the most innovative yachts in the industry. Owned by Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo, the Almax is the first superyacht to integrate the Reformer - Fuel Cell system, enabling zero-emission onboard hospitality. “Cooking is my passion, my way of expressing myself,” says Chef Benassi. “I use seawater a lot when preparing fish and seafood to enhance their natural flavours and bring the true essence of the ocean to the plate. For me this competition is more than a challenge, it’s an opportunity to push my limits, learn from incredible chefs and create dishes that tell my story.”

At the helm of this year’s jury is Jean-François Girardin, taking over from Glenn Viel. A Meilleur Ouvrier de France since 1993, Girardin spent more than three decades in the kitchens of the Ritz Paris before becoming President of the Société Nationale des MOF. He will be joined by an exceptional panel of culinary experts, each bringing their own distinct expertise. Mark Reynolds, President of the Craft Guild of Chefs, has extensive experience in high-level sports hospitality, having served as Executive Chef at Wembley Stadium, Arsenal, and Tottenham. Ronan Cadorel, chef at the Royal Mansour in Casablanca, has worked in some of the world’s finest Michelin-starred restaurants. Jeeny Maltese, a specialist in Latin American cuisine, is renowned for her commitment to natural, fresh ingredients. Duncan Biggs, a seasoned superyacht chef and co-founder of Ocean Wave Monaco, is dedicated to food waste reduction and sustainable culinary practices. Completing the panel is Paulo Ucha Longhin, the 2024 winner, known for his strong focus on local ingredients and eco-conscious cooking.

The competition’s format demands not just skill but also agility under pressure. Upon unveiling their mystery ingredients, chefs have just five minutes to conceive their recipes, balancing flavor, presentation, and sustainability. Unused ingredients result in penalties, reinforcing the event’s emphasis on responsible cooking. Adding an interactive twist, the audience plays an active role by selecting a surprise ingredient and voting for the best presentation. This dynamic engagement makes the competition not just a test of skill but an immersive culinary experience.

Since 2015, the Belle Classe Academy has been a cornerstone of yachting education, providing specialized training for owners, captains, and industry professionals. The Superyacht Chef Competition is an extension of this mission, offering chefs a platform to showcase their talent and passion, further elevating the standards of fine dining aboard luxury yachts.

