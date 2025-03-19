Bullet Blockchain and Sailo Technologies Partner to Set a New Standard in Bitcoin ATM Security and Fraud Prevention

Exclusive Partnership Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Crypto Wallet Protection for Bitcoin ATMs Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (“Bullet Blockchain” or the “Company”), (OTC: BULT), a pioneering BaaS company at the forefront of blockchain and Bitcoin ATM technologies, announced today the finalization of its exclusive partnership with Sailo Technologies CY Ltd. (“Sailo Technologies” or “SailoTech”). This collaboration designates Bullet as the exclusive provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions for the Bitcoin ATM industry across the United States.

Initially announced December 2024 , this exclusive strategic partnership introduces a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge cybersecurity solution for crypto wallets—designed to combat the growing threat of crypto wallet fraud in the rapidly expanding Bitcoin ATM industry. Sailo Technologies, a leader in cryptographic security, has partnered with Bullet Blockchain to integrate next-generation security solutions into Bitcoin ATMs. This collaboration aims to enhance security, prevent fraud, and create a seamless transaction experience for cryptocurrency users worldwide.

Enhancing Bitcoin ATM Security Through Innovation

As Bitcoin ATMs grow in popularity, security vulnerabilities remain a critical concern. Attackers continue to exploit weaknesses in transaction protocols, increasing fraud-related incidents. Recognizing this, Bullet Blockchain and Sailo Technologies have joined forces to implement cutting-edge cryptographic protections designed to prevent fraud, secure transactions, and build trust in Bitcoin ATM usage.

“Bitcoin ATMs are a crucial access point for the crypto economy, but security gaps put users at unnecessary risk,” said Ehud Tal, CEO and Co-founder of Sailo Technologies. “By integrating advanced cryptographic security into these machines, we are not just improving security—we are setting a new industry standard.”

Through this partnership, Sailo Technologies’ next-generation security solutions will be integrated into Bullet Blockchain’s licensed Bitcoin ATM network, providing enhanced fraud prevention, transaction monitoring, and wallet security.

“This partnership isn’t just about upgrading security—it’s about redefining the Bitcoin ATM experience,” said Simon Rubin, CEO of Bullet Blockchain. “By combining Bullet’s deep industry expertise with Sailo Technologies’ advanced cybersecurity solutions, we’re creating a safer, more seamless way for users to interact with cryptocurrency.”

What This Means for Bitcoin ATM Users

With this advanced security rollout, starting with Bullet’s ATMs, participating Bitcoin ATM operators and their users will benefit from:

Stronger Security – Transactions protected by next-gen cryptographic technology

– Transactions protected by next-gen cryptographic technology Enhanced Fraud Prevention – Advanced security measures to block unauthorized access

– Advanced security measures to block unauthorized access Safer Bitcoin ATMs – Reduced risks of theft and fraudulent activity

– Reduced risks of theft and fraudulent activity Protection Against Crypto Wallet Exploits – Safeguarding personal and transactional data

By proactively addressing security risks, Bullet Blockchain and Sailo Technologies are reinforcing trust in Bitcoin ATMs and ensuring safer, more reliable cryptocurrency transactions nationwide.

Bullet Blockchain’s Intellectual Property

Bullet Blockchain continues to advance its licensing initiatives, offering operators and manufacturers a variety of partnership models including transaction-based fees and revenue-sharing opportunities centered around its intellectual property. Now, with its exclusive partnership with SailoTech to provide advanced cybersecurity solutions for Bitcoin ATMs, the value proposition for operators and manufacturers partnering with Bullet has become even stronger—beyond just Bullet’s ownership of key Bitcoin ATM patents.

As previously announced , Bullet Blockchain acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, gaining ownership of an intellectual property portfolio that includes two Bitcoin ATM patents. By virtue of its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bullet Blockchain holds the exclusive rights to U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 (“Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same”) and US10332205B1 (“Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same”). These patents remain critical technologies for the operation and security of Bitcoin ATMs and their networks.

About Sailo Technologies

Based in Cyprus, Sailo Technologies is a leading cybersecurity firm dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the protection of digital assets. Their advanced offering focus on securing cryptocurrency transactions and ensuring the integrity and safety of users' worldwide. Sailo Technologies is a leading cybersecurity company specializing in security-agnostic service solutions for financial blockchain transactions. Its technology is designed to make transactions transparent only between the participants, much like standard financial transactions. Our real-time algorithm works without any manipulation of private currencies or chains, and no off-chain/on-chain bridges. The Sailo Technologies protocol allows customers to prevent tracking, currency theft, hacking, and other cyber-attacks.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. – common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) – is a diversified software development and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bullet Blockchain’s Bitcoin ATMs are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bullet Blockchain is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders’ value.

