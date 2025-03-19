Western Communities Foundation Announces New Board Chair, President, and Secretary-Treasurer

The non-profit arm of Western Financial Group announces some leadership changes: Grant Ostir to become Foundation President; Nancy Green-Bolton to become Foundation Board Chair

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Communities Foundation is pleased to announce some leadership changes following the retirement of Kenny Nicholls, Western’s previous President and CEO and Foundation Board Chair. Grant Ostir, Chief Executive Officer, Western Financial Group, has been appointed Foundation President. Nancy Green-Bolton, Western’s Chief Operating Officer, will take on the role of Board Chair. Nancy previously held the Board position as Secretary and Treasurer, a role which will now be fulfilled by Jonathan Hoey, Western’s Chief Underwriting Officer.

As Western Financial Group’s CEO, Grant leads with a deep commitment to purpose-driven leadership, ensuring both people and performance thrive, for the business and our local communities. At the helm of the company’s strategy and vision, Grant champions a culture where care meets operational excellence, a philosophy that will continue with his new Foundation role.

“Western has a long-standing commitment to providing meaningful assistance to our people, our customers, partners and the communities in which we live and work,” said Grant. “I’m excited to build on that legacy, work with our communities and partners to create new opportunities for growth and positive impact from coast to coast.”

As Western’s longest-standing board member, Nancy has been involved in the Communities Foundation Board of Directors since 2017, and joined Western Financial Group in 2007. In her role as Chief Operating Officer, she oversees all aspects of Western’s operations in partnership with our CEO Grant Ostir. Her work at the helm of the foundation will only help to strengthen our ability to continue reaching communities and groups in meaningful ways.

“Over the years, I’ve seen first-hand the remarkable ways in which our people have given back to our communities, through all departments and geographies at Western, we live and breathe care at the core of all we do,” said Nancy. “It’s an honour to continue my involvement in this meaningful work and to lead the foundation to help even more communities and groups where we work and live.”

As a caring first company, Western Financial Group is committed to not only supporting staff, customers, and partners, but also the communities in which we live, work and play. Founded in 2001, Western Communities Foundation has granted over $9 million to its local communities across Canada.

“Giving back isn’t a corporate strategy for us, it’s part of our DNA,” said Michelle Mak, Communities Foundation Director. “We’re really pleased to be working with Grant and Nancy who are exceptionally passionate about caring for our communities. They will bring crucial expertise to help the Foundation reach even more communities with big impact.”

To learn more about the Foundation, visit westernfinancialgroup.ca/Foundation-Who-We-Are.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

Grant Ostir and Nancy Green-Bolton Grant Ostir, Western Communities Foundation President; Nancy Green-Bolton, Foundation Board Chair.

