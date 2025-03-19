At Epicenter of Tectonic Payments Shift to Stablecoins, Utila Secures $18M Series A Round to Meet Massive Demand for Institutional MPC Wallets

As stablecoin transfers surpass payment networks, organizations turn to Utila’s enterprise-grade digital assets operations platform to move value seamlessly

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of digital assets is causing a tectonic shift in traditional financial infrastructure as organizations scramble to meet skyrocketing demand for operational use cases like payments, tokenization and treasury management.

At the epicenter of this change, Utila is enabling organizations to address the fast-growing market with a secure, seamless, institutional-grade platform for digital asset operations. In just 18 months, the company has secured $35 billion in digital asset transactions, engaged hundreds of global clients and leaped forward to become a leading institutional-grade digital asset operations platform.

To accelerate its growth, Utila has secured an $18 million Series A round, led by Nyca Partners with participation from seed investors Wing VC and NFX, as well as funds such as Haymaker Ventures, Gaingels and Cerca Partners. Utila will use the financing to scale global operations to meet the massive demand for its institutional MPC wallets and expand its R&D efforts. Utila has raised $30 million since exiting stealth in March 2024.

“Stablecoins have had a dramatic and global impact on the financial landscape, particularly in payments. We are impressed with the early insight Utila’s founders had into these market developments and the new institutional-grade tools that would be required as digital assets become mainstream. They also have the expertise to execute on this vision and have quickly gained significant market traction. All these factors make Utila the type of exciting, breakthrough investment opportunity we target,” said Hans Morris, Managing Partner at Nyca.

The emergence of stablecoins is rapidly shifting the digital asset industry from speculative trading to operational use cases. In 2024, stablecoin transfers reached $27.6 trillion, surpassing Visa and Mastercard’s combined transaction volume according to a report by CEX.IO. The payments industry is responding with strategic initiatives, including Stripe’s recent $1.1 billion acquisition of stablecoin platform Bridge.

This shift emphasizes the growing institutional adoption of blockchain-based transactions and brings with it the increasing demand for enterprise-grade, secure, high-speed operational platforms, like Utila. By focusing on the next wave of digital asset adoption and enabling businesses to move value seamlessly, these fast-moving market trends position Utila for rapid growth.

“Utila’s mission is to be the leading institutional-grade wallet for this new era, which requires an entirely new set of product capabilities such as efficient gas management, scalable APIs, deep support for smart contract interactions and connectivity to banking rails,” said Bentzi Rabi, co-founder and CEO of Utila. “Organizations don’t have many options today. They’re mostly stuck between ‘old-generation’ institutional wallets that are inflexible and lack relevant product offerings, or ‘simple’ wallets that are not institutional-grade. We provide the ultimate platform for on-chain operations with the highest security standards in the market.”

Utila’s Platform Powers Secure, Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Operations

Designed for PSPs, stablecoin-based products and issuers, neobanks, OTC desks, institutional investors and others, Utila’s platform supports the complex needs of payment companies and financial institutions engaging in digital asset operations. Key capabilities include:

Enterprise-grade, secure MPC wallets built by cryptography and cybersecurity experts. Wallets are backed by military-grade security protecting from key mismanagement, insider and outsider threats

built by cryptography and cybersecurity experts. Wallets are backed by military-grade security protecting from key mismanagement, insider and outsider threats User and transaction management enables organizations to assign roles and set different approval flows/quorums based on multiple parameters

enables organizations to assign roles and set different approval flows/quorums based on multiple parameters Robust APIs to build custom applications on top of the secure multi-chain wallet infrastructure

to build custom applications on top of the secure multi-chain wallet infrastructure Agnostic to blockchains and fast asset support for new blockchains and standards

and fast asset support for new blockchains and standards Wide set of integrations to AML, banking, liquidity providers, exchanges, DeFi, staking and disaster and recovery solutions

to AML, banking, liquidity providers, exchanges, DeFi, staking and disaster and recovery solutions Tokenization engine for token issuers to manage minting and burning operations

to manage minting and burning operations Business continuity offering provides mirroring features for institutions that already have a solution in place

provides mirroring features for institutions that already have a solution in place Comprehensive insurance coverage offers an added layer of protection to safeguard against security threats, operational risks and asset loss

"Organizations like ours that are managing digital asset investments need the operational ability to engage across multiple blockchains in a secure and scalable way. Utila has added a new dynamic to how we manage our digital asset operations, striking a balance between security, efficiency and ease of use,” said Wesley Hansen, Head of Trading & Operations at Arca, one of the many customers of Utila.

Utila has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, London, Berlin and Singapore, with more locations opening globally to serve clients worldwide. Learn more about Utila’s digital asset operations platform online or schedule a demo.

About Utila

Founded in 2022 by Bentzi Rabi (CEO) and Sam Eiderman (CTO), Utila is an institutional digital assets operations platform. The company enables payment firms and financial institutions to manage and build on digital assets efficiently with its highly secure and chain-agnostic wallet infrastructure. Trusted by industry leaders, Utila processes over $8 billion in monthly volume and has secured over $35 billion in transactions.

Learn more at https://utila.io/

