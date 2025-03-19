One is the Loneliest Number: Or is it?

New research shows where an employee works does not determine workplace loneliness or isolation

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While levels of social interaction vary across remote, hybrid, and in-person work, where an employee works does not determine workplace loneliness or isolation, according to new research from The Conference Board of Canada.

“Although remote work influences employees’ levels of socialization, it’s not the only determinant of social connections in the workplace,” said Susan Black, President and CEO at The Conference Board of Canada. “To effectively support employees, it’s important to recognize the complex interplay of factors that influence workplace loneliness.”

Remote workers socialize less with colleagues than their hybrid and fully in-person counterparts. However, among these work models, there are no differences in reported levels of workplace loneliness and isolation. These findings suggest that work models alone do not account for loneliness at work, and that factors beyond time spent socializing or working from home are at play.

“This research highlights the importance of organizations being flexible with their employees,” said Michelle Wilson, Vice President, People and Communications at Lundbeck Canada. “Empowering employees to take charge of their work schedules can have significant benefits to their overall wellness and foster a better workplace.”

Autonomy is one of the most significant factors influencing employee loneliness. Workers who are given less flexibility to choose work schedules, in-office days, or work models, experience higher levels of loneliness, while those with greater control in these areas feel less isolated. Though flexibility is associated with engagement across all work models, the negative impact of reduced flexibility is greater for remote workers.

Leadership accessibility and employee engagement are also key in mitigating loneliness among workers. Across all work models, employees who feel supported by inclusive and accessible leaders are likely to experience reduced feelings of isolation, especially in remote and hybrid environments. Additionally, employees who have positive onboarding experiences and opportunities for social interaction – whether virtual or in person – report feeling less lonely and isolated.

To combat workplace loneliness, training leaders to be more responsive to employee mental health needs and fostering strong, supportive relationships with employees through regular check-ins is key. Providing employees with greater flexibility and autonomy in their work arrangements, along with opportunities for social connection through remote and in-person events, can further strengthen workplace connectedness and support employee wellbeing.

This research was supported by Desjardins Insurance and Lundbeck Canada.

About The Conference Board of Canada

The Conference Board of Canada is the country’s leading independent research organization. Since 1954, The Conference Board of Canada has been providing research that supports evidence-based decision making to solve Canada’s toughest problems. Follow The Conference Board of Canada on X @ConfBoardofCda. For more information on our impact, please visit the link here.

