Stereotaxis Highlighted by NVIDIA at GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference and Accepted into NVIDIA Connect Program

ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that NVIDIA highlighted Stereotaxis’ technology at NVIDIA GTC and has accepted Stereotaxis into the NVIDIA Connect program.

NVIDIA GTC (GPU Technology Conference) is a global artificial intelligence (AI) conference that brings together engineers, researchers, and inventors working to pioneer applications for AI. This year’s conference has brought together over 25,000 attendees in San Jose this week. At a special address by NVIDIA’s Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences, NVIDIA highlighted Stereotaxis’ surgical robots and the efforts to incorporate AI into robotics heralding a new chapter in medical progress. NVIDIA also recently accepted Stereotaxis into its NVIDIA Connect program, which supports member companies with NVIDIA’s software development resources, industry-leading frameworks and software development kits.

Stereotaxis’ robotic technologies are at the forefront of efforts to advance robotics in minimally-invasive endovascular surgeries. Its robots have already been used by physicians at over 100 leading hospitals globally to treat over 150,000 patients. As Stereotaxis nears completion of its initial wave of core innovations in robotics and interventional devices, it has set its sights on the next phase of technological progress. This includes a pronounced focus on digital solutions that enhance its robotic systems and the operating room environment with artificial intelligence, robotic automation, data integration and decision support capabilities. Stereotaxis has already begun meaningful investments in these efforts.

“We greatly appreciate the support of NVIDIA in our efforts to pioneer endovascular robotics and take the technology to new incredible heights,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman & CEO. “The combination of robotics’ mechanistic benefits – precision, safety, stability – with the promise of AI innovations will dramatically transform what is possible in treating patients. We are excited for the path ahead of us.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

