Transom Capital-Backed HALO Dream Inc. Completes Acquisition of Baby Merlin

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALO Dream Inc. (“HALO” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Baby Merlin, an iconic designer and manufacturer of baby sleepwear products known for its patented “Magic Sleepsuit,” a category-leading swaddle product used for sleep transitioning that is both trusted by parents and beloved by babies.

This acquisition is HALO’s second in the last 12 months, following its May 2024 acquisition of BreathableBaby, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to growing its family of best-in-class infant accessories and apparel.

“The Magic Sleepsuit and Baby Merlin are synonymous with better, longer, safer sleep for babies and parents,” said Walter Lehneis, CEO at HALO. “We are thrilled to welcome Baby Merlin to the HALO family and are excited to invest HALO’s resources into Baby Merlin to innovate around this iconic brand.”

“Baby Merlin seamlessly integrates with HALO's strong and growing portfolio of premium products, furthering its position as the trusted leader in sleep solutions,” said Kevin Waddell, Operating Partner at Transom. “Transom is pleased to continue providing capital, strategic guidance, and operational proficiency to HALO to further accelerate the Company’s growth and expand its market leadership.”

Barnes & Thornburg LLP and Troutman Pepper Locke LLP served as legal advisors. Wingspire Capital LLC and Blue Torch Capital LP provided financing support for the acquisition.

About Transom Capital

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management’s industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: https://transomcap.com/.

About HALO Dream Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, HALO is a designer, developer, marketer and distributor of infant accessories and apparel, including swaddles, blankets, wearable blankets, bassinets, and bibs, under industry-leading brands HALO and aden + anais. The Company is focused on best-in-class product safety, simplicity, style, and quality. For more information, please visit: https://halosleep.com. For more information on Baby Merlin, please visit: https://magicsleepsuit.com.

