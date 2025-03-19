Unstoppable Domains Resume .moon Domain Sales

San Francisco, CA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains and Freename are resuming the sale of .moon domains while actively collaborating to prevent .moon domain name collisions, ensuring a seamless experience for their customers.

Both companies recognize the importance of maintaining a stable and conflict-free digital identity ecosystem. By working together, Unstoppable Domains and Freename are taking steps to resolve potential overlaps, prioritizing customer trust and usability.

Domain name collisions occur when the same top-level domain (TLD) is issued by multiple providers, potentially leading to confusion and compatibility issues. To address this, Unstoppable Domains and Freename are implementing measures to prevent SLD conflicts, reinforcing their shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

As on-chain domains continue to gain traction, ensuring clarity and security in domain ownership remains a top priority. By resuming .moon domain sales and proactively addressing potential conflicts, Unstoppable Domains and Freename are strengthening the foundation for a more reliable and user-friendly onchain domain landscape.

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an Web3 domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers Web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 720 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

