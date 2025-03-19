Bioinformatics Market Thrives with Big Data Transforming Drug Discovery | CAGR 13.4%

The global bioinformatics market size generated $8,614.29 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $24,731.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, “the bioinformatics market garnered $8.61 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $24.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027”. The study provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive landscape.♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Pre & Post) -• The demand for bioinformatics tools increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as they have an ability to handle huge volumes of biological data.• Scientists and researchers across the world have been utilizing bioinformatics technology and tools to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.The bioinformatics market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing need for integrated data and increasing applications of proteomics and genomics. Additionally, drug research and development are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled workers and common data models will hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, it is expected that the increase in demand for integrated solutions and systems will provide lucrative opportunities for players in the bioinformatics market.Based on application, the bioinformatics market is segmented into matabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics and drug design, genomics and others. In 2019, the genomics sector has a leading position, in terms of revenue, due to the many applications and uses of genomics and the structure of biomolecules.♦ 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Important Key Market Players Are -• Agilent Technologies, Inc.,• Biomax Informatics AG,• DNAnexus, Inc.,• Genedata AG,• Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH,• Illumina Inc.,• Perkinelmer Inc.,• Qiagen N.V.,• Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., and• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.• Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio),• Dassault Systems,• Eurofins Scientific,• Bruker Daltonics Inc.,• Accelrys, Inc.,• Affymetrix, Inc.,• SA Nonlinear Dynamics, and• Quest Diagnostics, Inc.Regionally, the bioinformatics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid increase in the adoption of advanced technology and the increase in advanced bioinformatics equipment, which is important in the process of drug discovery and development.Key Findings of The Study -• Based on technology & services, the bioinformatics services segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the bioinformatics market, registering a CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027.• By sector, the medical bioinformatics segment was the major revenue contributor in 20179, and is anticipated to continue bioinformatics market trends during the forecast period.• Depending on application, the transcriptomics segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.♦ 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐓𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Geographic Segments Covered in the Report -The Bioinformatics market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.• North America (USA and Canada)• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What are the Key Industry Leaders opinion for the Global Bioinformatics market?Q2. Which market holds the maximum market share of the Global Bioinformatics market?Q3. What is the total market value of Global Bioinformatics market report?Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q5. What is the market value of Global Bioinformatics market in 2020?𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 –Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diagnostic-testing-stds-market Cosmetic Implants Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetic-implants-market Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-market Multiplex Assay Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multiplex-assays-market About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.