Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $26.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR | M Company, Vygon, B. Braun SE

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the intravenous equipment market was valued for $15.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report on - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11221 Prime determinants of growthIncrease in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and autoimmune disorders, technological advancements in intravenous equipment and growing number of surgical procedures are the factors that drive the growth of the global intravenous equipment market. However, stringent regulatory requirements are hampering the intravenous equipment market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the intravenous equipment market during the forecast period.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11221 The IV catheters segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the IV catheters segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global intravenous equipment market revenue, and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases requiring IV access, the increasing number of surgical procedures, and advancements in catheter technologies improving patient comfort and reducing complications.The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospital and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global intravenous equipment market revenue owing to availability and access to specialized departments and units, such as ICUs, emergency departments, surgical suites, and general wards, where intravenous therapy is extensively utilized. However, homecare settings segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as patient preference for receiving medical treatments at home and the cost-effectiveness of home-based care, leading to increased adoption and investment in intravenous equipment for homecare settings.For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11221 North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global intravenous equipment market revenue, owing to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high disease prevalence, robust reimbursement policies, presence of key market players, technological advancements, and commitment to patient safety. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rapidly growing population, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, creates a significant demand for intravenous therapy and related equipment. The upsurge in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.Leading Market Players: -Becton, Dickinson and CompanyB. Braun SEICU Medical, Inc.Baxter International Inc.Teleflex Incorporated.3M CompanyAngioDynamics, Inc.Terumo CorporationPoly Medicure Ltd.VygonAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 