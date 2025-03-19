$ARIO Token Hits Major Centralized Exchange Gate.io





NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arweave-based project AR.IO , which is the world’s first permanent cloud network, is today announcing the debut of its utility token - $ARIO - on gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform.

The news follows the highly-anticipated launch of AR.IO’s mainnet on 20 February, which opened the doors for users to upload and access permanently stored data, content, applications and decentralized domains within the AR.IO cloud network. Currently valued at $600 billion, the cloud market is set to hit $1 trillion in 2030 as AI drives demand for storage.

The $ARIO token, which has a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, is a core component of the ecosystem that is used for staking, network rewards, and incentives for participants who operate or delegate to the gateways that are the backbone of the network.

$ARIO can also be used to purchase ArNS smart domains. A unique feature of the AR.IO ecosystem, ArNS domains exceed current domain name models as they can be used for hosting data, applications, identities or even websites - all on the permanent “pay once, store forever” model that means owners never need to renew a subscription, or else lose their data and/or site permanently.

Commenting on $ARIO’s listing, Phil Mataras, Founder and CEO of AR.IO, says: “This centralized exchange launch follows the successful rollout of our mainnet in February, which was warmly welcomed by the community. Our community is incredibly important to us and we’re excited to onboard new members. AR.IO is all about democratizing the cloud, so even users outside of the crypto ecosystem can use our services to store important documents and information forever, without the risk of censorship or loss. We feel there has never been a more important time, where self-sovereignty is crucial, and a verifiable trust layer is pivotal with the growing influence of AI.”

Backed by prominent investors including Blockchain Capital, Forward Research, and Foresight Ventures, AR.IO has been in development since 2022 and has already attracted over 1 million monthly active users.

Utilizing Arweave’s permanent storage protocol, AR.IO turns the traditional centralized cloud storage model on its head by offering a permanent alternative that isn’t susceptible to data loss and manipulation. AR.IO offers immutable, censorship-resistant, and permanent cloud services.

AR.IO’s permanent cloud network is unlike anything offered by current global cloud incumbents Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is not least because it provides a solution to growing technological problems such as de-platforming, centralized control and access to information, and the need for tamper-proof provenance.

More information on the utility of the $ARIO token can be found here , while full tokenomics are available here .

About AR.IO

AR.IO is the first permanent cloud network, providing decentralized, censorship-resistant access to data, storage, and domains. Built on Arweave, AR.IO ensures information and applications remain universally accessible, tamper-proof, and free from centralized control. Its incentivized gateway network enhances reliability, while self-sovereign, permanent domains eliminate renewals and offer true digital ownership. AR.IO envisions an internet that is resilient, equitable, and neutral, where businesses, creators, individuals, and society as a whole are empowered to thrive.

To learn more about AR.IO users can visit https://ar.io/ and follow @ar_io_network on X

Contact

CEO and Founder

Rebecca Jones

Block3 PR

rebecca@block3.pr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff244526-f87d-4884-81a3-032a56476ce7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.