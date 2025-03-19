Altius embarks on digital transformation journey with Tarantula

MUMBAI, India, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius, one of the largest telecom infrastructure platforms in the world, has announced a strategic partnership with Tarantula, a Lumine Group Inc. company, to drive digital transformation across its operations management systems. This collaboration aims at enhancing Altius’ operational efficiency, data management, and customer experience by integrating advanced digital technologies across all areas of its operations with robust solutions from Tarantula.

As part of this transformation, Altius will implement an upgraded operational platform, featuring Tarantula's fully configurable Red Cube platform. The enhanced system will support project management, asset tracking, data integration, power and fuel consumption, monitoring and operations management. Designed for flexibility and scalability, the new system will enable seamless interoperability, improve leads times to support existing and new business, enhanced security, and better decision-making through intuitive user interfaces.

Speaking about the announcement, Pushpinder Gupta, Chief Information Officer, Altius, added, “At Altius, we are committed to adopting technology-driven solutions that optimize operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive innovation. Our partnership with Tarantula will enable us to leverage competitive advantage, ensuring seamless integration with existing tools and boosting productivity. This is a significant step in our journey to establish Altius as the premier digital platform in the country and the world.”

Ramesh Khanna, CEO of Tarantula stated, “We are thrilled to work with Altius on their digital transformation initiatives and drive productivity through an agile and future-proof platform. Our industry-leading product, Red Cube, is designed to help wireless and wireline infrastructure owners simplify their site management processes and maximize returns. We are confident that our solution will enhance business process automation, improve asset utilization, and reduce overall costs for Altius. We look forward to this partnership.”

This milestone underscores Altius's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and achieving operational excellence. Through its strategic partnership with Tarantula, Altius is set to establish new industry standards, optimizing complex site project management, asset management, data integration with billing and ERP systems, power and fuel consumption tracking, operations and management (fault, outage tracking, and monitoring), and analytical reporting, marking efficient and effective management of the company's core operations.

About Altius

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Data Infrastructure Trust) (BSE:ALTIUSINVIT | 543225 | INE0BWS23018 ) is a SEBI registered infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) set up with the objective of undertaking infrastructure investment activities as an InvIT, as per appliable SEBI Regulations, and is sponsored by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management. Altius is one of the largest telecom infrastructure platforms in the world and currently owns Summit Digitel, Crest Digitel, and Elevar Digitel with an expanded portfolio of ~2,57,000 telecom sites which includes ~6,600 In-building & Small Cell Solutions across 22 telecom circles in India. Supporting technologies from 2G to 5G, IoT, and AI, Altius offers solutions like Macro Towers, Advanced In-Building Solutions, Small Cells, and Power & Space.

About Tarantula

Tarantula is a global software company and a proven market leader in telecom site management solutions. As a trusted advisor and long-term partner for tower site owners and operators in more than 30 countries worldwide, Tarantula leverages extensive industry knowledge to empower its customers to build profitable and sustainable businesses. Through an end-to-end, purpose-built telecom site portfolio management solution and knowledge-driven services, Tarantula is a vital part of the daily management of more than 450,000 towers and US$50 billion worth of assets across the world. Tarantula has local presence in Singapore, UK, USA, and India.

Tarantula is a Lumine Group company (TSXV:LMN). Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry.

For further information, please visit: https://www.tarantula.net/.

Contact details: Sumedha Tatke, VP Products, sumedha.tatke@tarantula.net, +44 7366197845

