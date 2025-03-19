Highlights of Low-code Development Platform Market Size, Share, and Trends from 2021-2031

Low-Code Development Platform Market

The Low-Code Development Platform market is growing rapidly, driven by demand for faster app development, automation, and digital transformation.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Low-Code Development Platform (LCDP) is a software development environment that enables users to create applications with minimal manual coding. It provides drag-and-drop interfaces, visual workflows, and pre-built templates, allowing both professional developers and non-technical users (citizen developers) to build applications faster.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 406 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09592 Allied Market Research recently published its latest analysis of the low-code development platform market , which states that the sector is estimated to garner $125.6 billion by 2031. The industry generated a revenue of $11.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report segments the industry by component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application type, and industry vertical along with the regional analysis. The segmental analysis helps companies leverage the diverse opportunities available in the market.The growth of the low-code development platform market is majorly driven by rapid digitalization. Enterprises are modernizing their IT infrastructure, which is increasing the demand for low-code development solutions. In addition, the global shortage of professional software developers is encouraging companies to adopt these platforms to enable non-technical users to build applications, which acts as the key driving force of the industry. Increased demand for automation and workflow optimization and rising popularity of agile and DevOps practices further boost the market growth.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-code-development-platform-market/purchase-options While low-code development platforms accelerate development, they may lack the flexibility needed for highly complex or large-scale applications, thus restricting the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, these platforms are increasingly incorporating cloud computing, AI, and ML, enabling smarter and scalable applications. Such developments are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.The AMR study analyzes the current market trends of low-code development platforms across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities. As per AMR, North America was the major shareholder in 2021; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market for low-code platforms in the coming years.In December 2024, FPT, a global technology solutions provider, partnered with low-code development platform leader, OutSystems, becoming the first in Asia-Pacific to earn both Premier Partner and Authorized Training Partner status. This collaboration strengthens FPT’s ability to drive AI-powered low-code innovation across industries. By combining OutSystems’ advanced platform with FPT’s expertise, the partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation in Asia-Pacific, focusing on key sectors like healthcare and insurance. Enterprises will benefit from faster, more efficient software development, tailored to the region’s unique needs.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09592 This development aligns with AMR’s findings, demonstrating that Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth hub for low-code development platforms. The region’s rapid digital adoption, expanding enterprise IT investments, and increasing demand for agile development solutions make it a potential market.Competitive LandscapeThe AMR study on the low-code development platform market offers a detailed competitive analysis using tools like Porter’s five forces. The key industry players featured in the report are:Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.Oracle CorporationServiceNow, Inc.AgilePoint Inc.Microsoft CorporationMendix Technology BVAppian CorporationOutSystems, Inc.Salesforce.com Inc.Pegasystems Inc.In summary, the AMR report on the low-code development platforms industry offers precise data and insights on growth drivers and investment opportunities, helping new entrants develop effective expansion strategies. Its segmental analysis enables businesses to make well-informed, long-term decisions.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09592 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 