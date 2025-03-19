The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed





PANAMA CITY, Panama, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where extreme speed meets cutting-edge technology, only true game changers can maintain their lead. Recently, Gate.io officially announced its sponsorship of Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1, sparking widespread market attention and discussion. Whether it’s the eight-time championship-winning Red Bull Racing team in F1, or Gate.io, a Web3 pioneer driving industry transformation through innovation, both share the same relentless pursuit of excellence—pushing limits and continuously evolving to dominate their respective arenas.

As the 2025 F1 season approaches, Gate.io and Oracle Red Bull Racing will join forces to drive innovation through technology, define the future through speed, and create a legacy worthy of game changers.

Technology-Driven Excellence: The Relentless Pursuit of Game Changers

In both the crypto market and F1, speed, precision, and innovation determine victory. The partnership between Gate.io and Oracle Red Bull Racing is more than just a branding collaboration—it is the convergence of two industry leaders who share a deep-rooted competitive spirit.

Leading with Speed: While Oracle Red Bull Racing team in F1 pushes the boundaries of aerodynamics, Gate.io builds its competitive edge through trading speed. In 2024, Gate.io launched 873 new tokens, including 437 first-listings worldwide, continuously accelerating industry innovation and helping users capture market opportunities.

Branding Momentum Transition: A Strategic Expansion for the Future

Gate.io ’s sponsorship of Oracle Red Bull Racing is more than just a branding opportunity—it’s a strategic global expansion plan.

Targeted Engagement: This partnership is not just about exposure; it’s about reaching the right audience. F1’s global fanbase includes high-net-worth individuals, tech enthusiasts, and finance professionals—key demographics for the crypto industry. Through this collaboration, Gate.io aims to bridge the gap between traditional investors and the future of digital finance.

In the race for market leadership, Gate.io is accelerating with precision and vision, steering toward a broader and more influential future.

Digital Acceleration: Breaking Barriers to Stay Ahead

Like the F1 circuit, the digital asset industry is a battlefield where every second defines the future. In this post-CEX era, Gate.io is not just witnessing the evolution of industry. It is actively driving it forward, redefining industry standards through technological breakthroughs and strategic brand expansion.

Industry Leader: In January 2025, Gate.io’s total reserves surpassed $10.328 billion, ranking fourth globally. The exchange continues to enhance security frameworks and risk management systems, ensuring a stable and trustworthy trading environment.

By integrating blockchain technology with mainstream culture, Gate.io is reshaping public perceptions of crypto. In February 2025, Gate.io sponsored the Token of Love Music Festival, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and global pop culture, drawing Web3 enthusiasts worldwide and broadcasting the creativity and vitality of the crypto industry to the global audience.

In F1, only those who relentlessly optimize their technology and strategy can stay ahead. In crypto, only those who continuously innovate can remain dominant across market cycles. Gate.io understands this fundamental truth—and with over 12 years of technical expertise, it has solidified its position as a long-term leader.

Game Changers Never Stop

The F1 race never slows down, and neither does Gate.io’s evolution.As Oracle Red Bull Racing’s cars cut through the air, breaking limits to cross the finish line, and as Gate.io accelerates through market fluctuations to achieve new milestones, both are driven by the same belief: "Only game changers can shape the future."

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51df6377-d9d4-4ede-ba67-8c9b8258d02a

