WOO X introduces Futures Credits to help users manage surging BTC volatility

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X has introduced Futures Credits, a new feature that allows traders to use USDT-denominated vouchers as collateral for futures trading. Futures Credits provide additional margin, help cover losses, and can offset trading and funding fees, while any profits remain withdrawable.

“With trade tensions and economic uncertainty fueling market swings, our newly launched WOO X Futures Credits provide traders with a crucial buffer—helping manage risk while staying flexible to seize opportunities. To be sure, Bitcoin’s volatility has surged, plunging nearly 25% from its $109,071 peak, causing many investors to realize significant losses. The spent output profit ratio has also dropped to its lowest in over a year, signaling widespread losses,” said Ben Yorke, VP of WOO Ecosystem.

WOO X Futures Credits offer several key benefits, including the ability to increase your position size by providing additional margin. They also help with risk mitigation by covering a percentage of your losses, while offering flexibility to apply credits to any trades without restrictions. Best of all, you can retain the profits from successful trades.

Earn a share of $30K in Futures Credits with KYC verification!

Experience using WOO X Futures Credits. New users who complete KYC verification between March 19 to April 1, 2025, will receive $30 in Futures Credits. A total of $30,000 in Futures Credits is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don't miss out—get started and claim your WOO X Futures Credits today!

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit our WOO X

