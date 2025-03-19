PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 19, 2025 A must for gov't employees

Jinggoy files bill providing AI training for gov't personnel EMPHASIZING the need to equip government employees with a clear understanding of how artificial intelligence (AI) works, including its benefits and risks, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a bill proposing a specialized AI training program for specific government personnel. "Skills gap is one of the challenges of the workforce, especially with the rise of generative AI. Government agencies must therefore start training and enhancing the capabilities of civil servants when it comes to AI," Estrada said. In his filed Senate Bill No. 2930, or the proposed "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training for Government Workforce Act", Estrada noted that many companies worldwide have already integrated AI into their operations, while government agencies across the globe are actively working to understand AI and its impact on the public workforce. "The debate and conversation around AI have been everywhere - whether it really helps people in their everyday lives or it is simply a threat to the global workforce. AI really has a lot of potential - from automating tasks to making it easier for complex questions to be answered in just a matter of seconds," he said. While there is an urgent need to create an agile and resilient workforce in light of technological advancements, Estrada stressed that the government must also strike a balance between harnessing AI's benefits, managing its risks and seizing the opportunities it presents. "Investing in AI training will not only future-proof the workforce but also improve services for the public," he said. Under SB 2930, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) shall formulate and lead an AI Training Program which will cover how AI works and its core concepts, its benefits for the government, potential risks like discrimination and privacy issues, future AI trends to include national security and innovation concerns, and provide risk mitigation strategies for safe and trustworthy AI. Estrada also proposed to have the training, which will be funded under the yearly budget, to be conducted at least every two years. Covered employees are those involved in program management, planning, research, development, engineering, testing, quality control, procurement, logistics, cost estimation, and others designated by the agency head for AI training. AI training para sa mga kawani ng gobyerno, itinutulak ni Jinggoy IMINUNGKAHI ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagbibigay ng artificial intelligence (AI) training program para sa mga kawani ng gobyerno upang mabigyan sila ng sapat na kaalaman kung paano ito gumagana pati na rin ang mga benepisyo at panganib na dulot nito. "Skills gap o kakulangan sa kasanayan ang isa sa hamon sa ating workforce, lalo na sa pag-usbong ng generative AI. Kaya dapat simulan na ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno ang pagsasanay at pagpapalawak ng kakayahan ng mga kawani ng gobyerno pagdating sa AI," ani Estrada. Sa kanyang inihain na Senate Bill No. 2930 o ang panukalang "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Training for Government Workforce Act," sinabi ni Estrada na marami ng kumpanya sa iba't ibang panig ng mundo ang nagsimulang gumamit ng AI sa kanilang operasyon at may mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa ibang bansa ang aktibong pinag-aaralan ang AI pati ang epekto nito sa pampublikong sektor. "Marami nang diskusyon tungkol sa AI, kung talagang nakakatulong ba ito sa pang-araw-araw na buhay o isa lamang itong banta sa global workforce. Malaki talaga ang potensyal ng AI, mula sa pag-automate ng mga gawain hanggang sa mabilis na pagbibigay ng sagot sa mga komplikadong tanong sa loob lamang ng ilang segundo," aniya. Ngunit binigyang diin ni Estrada na dapat ding balansehin ng gobyerno ang paggamit sa mga benepisyo ng AI, pamamahala sa mga panganib nito at ang pakinabang sa mga oportunidad na dala nito. "Ang pamumuhunan sa AI training ay hindi lamang magsisiguro sa hinaharap ang ating workforce kundi magpapabuti rin sa serbisyo publiko," sabi niya. Sa ilalim ng SB 2930, inaatasan ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na bumuo ng at mamuno sa AI Training Program na sasaklaw sa kung paano gumagana ang AI at mga pangunahing konsepto nito, benepisyo nito para sa gobyerno, posibleng panganib tulad ng diskriminasyon at isyu sa privacy, maging ang mga AI trends, aspeto sa national security at innovation concerns, at mga estratehiya para sa ligtas at mapagkakatiwalaang paggamit nito. Nais din niyang isagawa ang training kada dalawang taon gamit ang pondong nakalaan sa taunang badyet. Kasama sa mga empleyadong sasailalim sa panukalang pagsasanay ay ang mga nasa program management, planning, research, development, engineering, testing, quality control, procurement, logistics, cost estimation, at iba pang itatalaga ng pinuno ng ahensya para sa AI training.

