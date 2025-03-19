Oasis Neon Signs Partners with Wilmington Artists for Exclusive Custom Neon Sign Collection

Oasis Neon Signs partners with Wilmington artists to create exclusive custom neon sign designs, blending art and LED technology.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Neon Signs has announced a new initiative to collaborate with local artists through the “NeonCraft Workshop,” a program aimed at blending traditional neon artistry with modern LED technology to create exclusive custom neon signs. This partnership seeks to expand the company's catalog by incorporating a diverse range of artistic influences, offering limited-edition designs that celebrate creativity and innovation.

The NeonCraft Workshop invites artists from various sectors, including graffiti, sketch art, and architecture, to contribute their unique perspectives to the world of neon signage. Oasis Neon Signs intends to push the boundaries of neon sign design, offering fresh, exclusive styles while supporting local talent.

“We value the contribution of artists in shaping the society around us, and this partnership allows us to bring a new perspective to neon sign design,” said Jared Hunter, Marketing Lead at Oasis Neon Signs. “Through this collaboration, Oasis Neon Signs will expand its creative horizons and continue to support independent Wilmington artists.”

The neon signs created through this collaboration will be handcrafted using high-quality LED tubing and mounted on premium 8mm thick acrylic backings. Hunter highlighted the advantages of LED neon signs over traditional glass gas-filled signs, noting their energy efficiency, durability, and safety for both commercial and residential use. To maintain the exclusivity of the designs, Oasis Neon Signs will release these pieces in limited batches, targeting design enthusiasts and collectors alike.

“Oasis Neon Signs has committed more than $300,000 to the NeonCraft Workshop to ensure the project’s success,” added Hunter. “In addition to offering a platform for artistic expression, the company will allocate 20% of the proceeds from the collection directly to the contributing artists to help nurture and support the local creative community.”

The artist-led neon sign collection is slated for release in June 2025. The company plans to complete the artist onboarding process by mid-March 2025, after which brainstorming sessions will be held to finalize the collection.

Following the completion of the NeonCraft Workshop, Oasis Neon Signs will also establish an apprenticeship-style training program for aspiring neon sign designers, further supporting the development of new talent in the neon design field. To accommodate the program's expansion, the company plans to enlarge its current 200,000 square-foot facility.

“Oasis Neon Signs is committed to producing not just beautiful LED signs but also contributing to the artistic community. This initiative reinforces our belief that neon signs are more than decorative lighting; they are a form of art,” Hunter stated.

About Oasis Neon Signs:

Oasis Neon Signs is a leading American neon lighting manufacturer based in Wilmington, DE. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company specializes in creating custom LED neon signs. By partnering with local artists, Oasis Neon Signs continues to push the boundaries of design while supporting independent talent in the Wilmington community.

For more information on Oasis Neon Signs and the upcoming artist-led collection, visit https://oasisneonsigns.com.

Multi Colour LED Neon Signs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.