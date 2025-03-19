Home Automation and Controls Market Size is Expected to Reach $156,586.5 million by 2031

The home automation and controls market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in deployment of home automation devices across lighting” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, " 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System, Managed Home Automation System), by Technology (Wired Home Automation Systems, Wireless Home Automation Systems, Powerline Home Automation Systems, Computing Network Home Automation Systems), by Application (Lighting, HVAC, Entertainment, Safety and Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1058 Home automation and control system include high-end solutions, which also makes use of cutting-edge digital technology to simplify the usage of a number of household products. Better performance and efficiency are provided by automating household tasks. All electronic equipment in homes can be automatically controlled by home automation technology, or they can even be controlled remotely through wireless communication. With rapid advancements in technology, several devices are used in day-to-day activities, which are getting integrated, intuitive, and responsive. In addition, home automation systems require hubs and mobile applications, which are connected directly to router and IoT devices.The market for home automation and controls is being propelled by rising residential demand for comfort, energy efficiency, and increased security. Homeowners strive to automate their daily activities and save their energy use as smart technologies progress and become more widely available. Unmatched convenience and security are provided by the ability to remotely operate heating, cooling, lighting, and security systems using smartphones or voice-activated assistants. Additionally, the use of energy-efficient home automation systems is encouraged by rising environmental sustainability consciousness, further accelerating the market's expansion.Prominent factors that drive the home automation and controls market growth market include growth in deployment of voice controlled home automation, smart home lighting system, home control systems, home automation devices, invasion of smartphones and tablets propelled a progressive transformation in the home automation, increase in the use of home automation systems among the elderly population, need for energy-efficient solution, and government initiatives toward construction of smart homes. However, lack of interoperability between smart devices hampers the growth of the home automation and controls market. Conversely, rapid urbanization in Asia is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the home automation and controls industry.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The home automation and control market size report offers an in-depth analysis of the 10 prime market players that are active in the market. Moreover, it provides their thorough financial analysis, business strategies, SWOT profile, business overview, and recently launched products & services. In addition, the report offers recent market developments such as market expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations.Some of the major key players of the home automation and control industry include:• Schneider Electric SA• Vantage Controls• Crestron Electronics, Inc• iControl Networks Inc.• Control4 Corporation• Honeywell International Inc.• AMX LLC• Johnson Controls• ADT Corporation• Siemens AG• 2GIG Technologies𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1058 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The home automation and control market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The home automation and control market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The home automation and control market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the home automation and control industry.According to home automation and controls market analysis, the safety and security segment generated highest revenue in 2021, owing to increase in number of residential buildings equipped with specialized security systems that have controlling capabilities for electronic components. Additionally, the HVAC control segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of artificial intelligence and IoT for advancements of HVAC systems.The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the home automation and controls sector in 2020, owing to significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdown, globally.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:In 2021, the home automation system segment accounted for maximum revenue, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.The safety & security segment accounted for around 45.63% of the home automation and controls market trends in 2021.EMEA contributed for the major share in the home automation and controls market, accounting for highest revenue home automation and controls market share in 2021.The research operandi of the global home automation and control market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1058 The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global home automation and control market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Ground Penetrating Radar Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ground-penetrating-radar-market-A07391 5G Chipset Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-chipset-market Ethernet Cable Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ethernet-cable-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Home Automation and Controls

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.