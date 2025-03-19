Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market is Projected to Reach US$ 835.8 Million at a CAGR of 7% by 2034 | Fact.MR

Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global zinc oxide nanoparticle market is estimated at a value of US$ 424.9 million in 2024. According to a recently updated report by Fact.MR, the market is forecasted to expand at 7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Zinc oxide nanoparticles are inorganic and have diameters less than 100 nanometers. They possess unique properties such as antibacterial, antifungal, anticorrosive, catalytic, and UV filtering. Zinc oxide nanoparticles are known for their sun protection properties and are a common ingredient in sunscreens that provide broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.As people across the world become more aware of the importance of skin health, demand for zinc oxide in skincare and sun care products increases. Another significant use of ZnO nanoparticles is in biomedicine, especially in anticancer and anti-bacterial applications. These nanoparticles can produce an excess of reactive oxygen species, release zinc ions, and induce cell apoptosis.The market is being influenced by the rising adoption of these nanoparticles in various fields such as paints & coatings, textiles, and electronics. The unique physiochemical properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles make them highly desirable in these industries. The global zinc oxide nanoparticle market is on a growth trajectory, fueled by its wide-ranging applications in various industries and the unique properties of the nanoparticles.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4790 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global zinc oxide nanoparticle market is projected to reach a value of US$ 835.8 million by 2034-end.The North American market is projected to expand at 7.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.East Asia is analyzed to account for 24.6% of the global market share by 2034-end.Sales of zinc oxide nanoparticles in Japan are projected to rise at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Sales of plastic cross-linking agents are projected to reach US$ 379.4 million by the end of 2034.The market in Canada is forecasted to expand at 7.6% CAGR through 2034.“Use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in biomedical applications, such as anticancer and antibacterial treatments, is influencing sales. Ongoing R&D unveils new applications, fostering demand for innovative and sustainable solutions across various sectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market:ALTANA; American Elements; Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd.; BASF; Croda; EverZinc; Hakusui Tech Co., Ltd.; Hanil Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.Market Developments:The zinc oxide nanoparticle market is highly competitive with several companies aiming to capture a higher market share. Key players in this market are ALTANA, American Elements, Anhui Linghu Paint Co., Ltd, BASF, and Croda.In 2023, Bruggemann declared the successful inauguration of a new chemical production facility at the Heilbronn location. The facility utilizes 15,000 metric tons of biomass annually to heat the equipment. This strategic move by Bruggemann is expected to bolster its foothold in the growing carbon-neutral manufacturing sector.Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market News:Aterian announced in 2022 a partnership with United S. Zinc and EverZinc to become the world's largest specialty zinc corporation. The aim of the alliance was to produce zinc chemical products for the world's top zinc chemistry business.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4790 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the zinc oxide nanoparticle market for 2019 to 2023 and forecasts market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on production method (direct, indirect), grade (coated, uncoated), primary function (UV shielding agent, antibacterial & antifungal agent, plastic cross-linking agent), and application (cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, polymers & textiles), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global metal organics market was valued at US$ 842.1 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 19.4% to end up at US$ 4,959.1 million by 2035.The global soft ferrite market is valued at US$ 2.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033-end. According to this latest Fact.MR study, worldwide demand for soft ferrite products is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

