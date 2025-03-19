Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market is Projected to Reach US$ 11.7 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2034 | Fact.MR

Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market

Increasing Use of Hyaluronic Acid Raw Materials as Anti-surgical Adhesion and Viscoelastic Agents Driving Market Growth Prospects: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hyaluronic acid raw material market has been valued at US$ 7.05 billion in 2024, as stated in the recently updated industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been calculated to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry is set to generate remunerative opportunities for suppliers of hyaluronic acid raw materials. These are utilized in dermatological, orthopedic, and ophthalmic procedures as a mechanical barrier.Several technological advancements, including the development of innovative solutions for regenerative medicines, targeted drug delivery, etc., are contributing to the growing demand for hyaluronic acid raw materials. Topical application of hyaluronic acid raw materials helps in reducing inflammation and regenerating skin. As such, there has been an increase in the consumption of hyaluronic acid raw materials in the production of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional supplements.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7862 Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe market for hyaluronic acid raw materials is analyzed to reach US$ 11.7 billion by 2034.Worldwide demand for hyaluronic acid raw materials for use in ophthalmology is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach a market worth of US$ 2.68 billion by the end of 2034.Sales of hyaluronic acid raw materials in South Korea are projected to rise at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.Demand for hyaluronic acid raw materials in the United States is approximated to accelerate at 3.3% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 1.5 billion by the end of 2034.East Asia is evaluated to account for 24.6% share of the global market by 2034-end.“Growing demand for anti-aging and anti-wrinkle creams and solutions for cosmetic enhancements contributing to the rising sales of hyaluronic acid raw materials,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market:AbbVie Inc.; Royal DSM; Sanofi; Contipro; Lifecore Biomedical; Zimmer Biomet; Bloomage Freda Biopharm Co. Ltd.; HTL Biotechnology; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Shiseido; Maruha Nichiro, Inc.; Ferring B.V.; LG Life Sciences.Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical-grade Hyaluronic Acid Raw Materials Due to Their Therapeutic Potential:There has been an increase in the demand for pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid raw materials for their special qualities such as lubricating joints, cushioning, etc. Several companies in the pharmaceutical sector are involved in developing medical devices, drugs, and novel formulations using hyaluronic acid raw materials. Increasing awareness related to the therapeutic potential of pharmaceutical-grade hyaluronic acid raw materials is driving their demand.Hyaluronic Acid Raw Material Market News:Echelon Biosciences Inc. is a United States-based global supplier specializing in the provision of assays, biochemical reagents, and services to Rand D labs. The company partnered with HTL Biotechnology Company in the development and distribution of products in April 2021. This will see high-quality glycosaminoglycan (GAG) and hyaluronic (HA) distributed and GAG product development increased even further.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7862 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hyaluronic acid raw material market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (non-animal, animal), grade (pharmaceutical, cosmetic, orthopedic), and application (ophthalmology [cataract surgery, aqueous eye drops, contact lenses], orthopedics [visco supplements, bone regeneration], dermatology [intradermal, dermal fillers, wound healing], drug delivery, medical adhesion prevention, biomaterials & implants, cell & tissue prevention), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Sales of hyaluronic acid are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032, At present, the global hyaluronic acid market stands at a valuation of US$ 11.31 billion and is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 24.11 billion by the end of 2032.The global marine hyaluronic acid market size is expected to expand from US$ 213.7 million in 2023 to US$ 609.3 million by 2033. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global stock cube sales are likely to soar at 11.0% CAGR.

