Semiconductor Bonding Market Size is Expected to Reach $1279.40 Million by 2031 | TDK Corporation, Besemiconductor

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, " 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Die Bonder, Wafer Bonder, Flip Chip Bonder), by Process Type (Die To Die Bonding, Die To Wafer Bonding, Wafer To Wafer Bonding), by Bonding Technology (Die Bonding Technology, Wafer Bonding Technology), by Application (RF Devices, Mems and Sensors, CMOS Image Sensors, LED, 3D NAND): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".The global semiconductor bonding market was valued at $888.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1279.40 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31982 Autonomous automobiles, connected vehicles, and electrified vehicles, which have boosted demand for MEMS, LEDs, photodiodes, image sensors, power devices, and other components, have all been made possible by semiconductor bonding. Automobile manufacturers are also utilizing MEMS and optoelectronics in a wide range of passenger safety applications, such as airbag systems, vehicle dynamics systems, active suspension systems, and engine management systems, as a result of the growing concerns regarding the safety of drivers and passengers. These automobile assemblies need high-precision packaging, which bonding equipment can provide. Therefore, it is anticipated that the use of technologically improved bonding equipment for the assembly of car electronics will spur the semiconductor bonding market's growth during the forecast period.The increase in demand for nano-sized components for miniature electronics components is driving the growth of the global semiconductor bonding market. Furthermore, the semiconductor bonding market for semiconductor bonding is expanding, as stacked die technology is increasingly used in IoT devices, as well as increased use of semiconductor devices such as ICs and sensors in electric and hybrid vehicles sectors, which are likely to drive semiconductor bonding market size during the forecast period. However, one of the major challenges limiting the growth of global semiconductor bonding is the high ownership cost during the forecast period. On the contrary, the increased demand for 3D semiconductor assembly & packaging and the growing adoption of IoT and AI in the automotive sector is expected to give profitable prospects for market growth during the forecast period.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:• ASM Pacific Technology• BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.• Panasonic Corporation• Fasford Technology• Shinkawa Ltd• EV Group• SUSS MicroTech SE• Kulicke & Soffa Industries• Palomar Technologies• Shibaura Mechatronics• TDK Corporation• Tokyo Electron Limited• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tools• Mycronic Group𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31982 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The semiconductor bonding market is segmented on the basis of type, process type, bonding technology, and application and geography. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market.The semiconductor bonding market is analyzed across the globe and highlight several factors that affect the performance of the market across the various region including North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).The semiconductor bonding market report provides thorough information about prime end-users and annual forecast during the period from 2022 to 2030. Moreover, it offers revenue forecast for every year coupled with sales growth of the market. The forecasts are provided by skilled analysts in the market and after an in-depth analysis of the geography of the market. These forecasts are essential for gaining insight into the future prospects of the semiconductor bonding industry According to the semiconductor bonding market analysis, the die-to-die bonding segment was the highest contributor to the Semiconductor Bonding Market Analysis market in 2021, whereas the MEMS Sensors and LED segments collectively accounted for around 64.0%% semiconductor bonding market share in 2021. The surge in demand for gold wire bonding, semiconductor wafer bonding, and 3D semiconductor assembly-based solution has led to the growth of the automotive and consumer electronics segments, thereby enhancing the semiconductor bonding market growth.For instance, in June 2022, Intel and CEA-Leti optimized a hybrid direct-bonding, self-assembly process for D2W (Die-to-Wafer) bonding that has the potential to increase the alignment accuracy as well as fabrication throughput by several thousand dies per hour. The approach uses capillary forces of a water droplet to align dies on the target wafer. In addition, in May 2022, SkyWater Technology and Adeia announced ZiBond direct bonding and DBI hybrid bonding technology and IP to enhance next-generation devices for commercial and government applications. This technology adds to SkyWater's developing heterogeneous integration platform solutions in its Florida facility, which also includes silicon interposer and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technologies.The research operandi of the global semiconductor bonding market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31982 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:In 2021, the wafer bonder segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period.The die-to-die bonding and wafer-to-wafer bonding segments collectively accounted for around 87.3% market share in 2021.The die-bonding technology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific region accounted major share of the semiconductor bonding market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period of 2022-2031.The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global semiconductor bonding market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Ground Penetrating Radar Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ground-penetrating-radar-market-A07391 5G Chipset Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-chipset-market Ethernet Cable Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ethernet-cable-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 