STACK Infrastructure Secures $4 Billion in Green Financing, Strengthening its Position as the Largest Private Data Center Developer in Virginia and Beyond

DENVER, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, has secured $4 billion in green financing for its 1+GW campus in Stafford, Virginia, as well as two campuses in Portland, Oregon, and Toronto, Canada. This latest set of transactions reinforces STACK’s position as the largest private data center developer in Virginia and underscores its extensive access to capital on a global stage. Since 2019, STACK has secured a total of $9 billion in financing for its developments in Virginia, demonstrating its ability to deliver scalable, strategic capacity in the most vital data center market in the world. To date, STACK has secured $20 billion in debt capital to drive the growth of its global portfolio.

As demand for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud services accelerates, Virginia remains an unparalleled cornerstone for digital infrastructure. STACK’s ability to secure and deploy capital ensures it can meet client needs at scale while driving economic growth in local communities. The 1+GW Stafford campus alone will generate over $80 million in annual tax revenue, create hundreds of high-quality jobs, and support more than 1,000 skilled trade positions at peak construction. Beyond Virginia, STACK continues to expand its reach, securing financing for growth in Portland, Oregon, and Toronto, Canada—reinforcing its ability to deliver strategic capacity in key markets.

"STACK’s footprint in Virginia reflects our ability to support our clients’ growth in the most integral data center market in the world," said Matt VanderZanden, President, STACK Americas. "With strong access to capital and a proven record of delivering at the highest level, we remain committed to providing strategic digital infrastructure solutions across the globe."

STACK is one of the largest private data center developers globally, delivering campus scale digital infrastructure in the most important global markets. With a proven ability to secure and execute strategic projects, STACK ensures its clients have the capacity they need to power the future of the digital economy.

