Bedrock Forms Partnership with Pentabase to Target the Korean Market

SEOUL, South Korea, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedrock, the world’s first multi-asset liquidity restaking protocol, has announced a partnership with Pentabase, a leading Web3 marketing firm in Korea.

The partnership is focused on expanding Bedrock’s brand awareness and activating its community in the Korean market, with plans to aggressively pursue business initiatives targeting the region.

Bedrock, supported by OKX Ventures, Babylon co-founders, and other major investors, is pioneering the multi-asset liquidity restaking space. Initially launching uniETH on EigenLayer, it is now breaking new ground in the Bitcoin liquidity staking market with uniBTC. uniBTC is a Bitcoin-based liquidity staking token designed to allow BTC holders to earn rewards while maintaining liquidity.

Currently, Bedrock has over $500 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), supporting assets including uniBTC, brBTC, uniETH, and uniIOTX. Through integrations with EigenLayer, Babylon, and IoTeX, it provides enhanced yields and security across chains.

To build customized yield strategies for uniBTC holders, Bedrock collaborates with Uniswap, Curve, Compound, Pendle, Corn Protocol, Gearbox, and Morpho, and has partnered with key grant providers such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Zeta Chain.

As the finality provider for Babylon’s Cap1 program via RockX, Bedrock leverages five years of node operation experience to ensure low gas fees and zero slashing risks. This technical advantage helped Bedrock capture a 30% market share in Babylon’s Phase1 staking and achieve the highest points per stake in Cap2 performance, establishing itself as a market leader.

Bedrock’s brBTC, with over $140 million in TVL, is redefining Bitcoin’s utility in the BTCFi 2.0 era. By enabling cross-protocol restaking of Bitcoin derivatives, brBTC addresses liquidity fragmentation through unified strategies, expands income opportunities via multi-protocol access, and maximizes ecosystem efficiency through secure cross-platform integration, playing a key role in the BTCFi market.

Additionally, Bedrock’s robust security solutions, including audits from respected firms such as Peckshield and Blocksec, Chainlink integration, and 24/7 real-time monitoring, further strengthen asset protection.

Pentabase , a leading Web3 marketing firm in Korea, specializes in the development and execution of marketing strategies for Web3 and blockchain projects, helping global blockchain projects enter the Korean market. With this partnership, Pentabase will focus on enhancing Bedrock’s brand value and effectively communicating its restaking solutions to local users.

A Bedrock representative stated, “Korea is one of the key global markets with strong interest in blockchain and DeFi. Through this collaboration with Pentabase, we plan to engage more closely with the Korean community and introduce Bedrock’s innovative restaking solutions.”

Contact Information

Company Name: PENTABASE

Contact Person: Noah

Email: info@pentabase.io

Company Website: https://pentabase.io/

