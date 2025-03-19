Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Grows at 8.10% CAGR, Targeting $125.3068 Billion by 2030
Point of Sale (Pos) Terminal Market Research Report Information, By Component, Product Type, DeploymentNH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market size was valued at USD 67.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 72.6432 billion in 2022 to USD 125.3068 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.10% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The increasing adoption of online ordering platforms, E-wallets, and contactless payments are the key drivers fueling market growth.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
1. Growth of E-commerce and Contactless Payments: The rising popularity of online shopping and cashless transactions is significantly driving the demand for POS terminals. Businesses are increasingly adopting mobile and cloud-based POS solutions for seamless payment processing.
2. Technological Advancements: Integration of AI and machine learning in POS systems enhances data analytics capabilities. The adoption of biometrics and facial recognition in POS devices further ensures secure transactions.
3. Government Initiatives for Digital Payments: Governments across the globe are promoting digital payment solutions through policy measures, increasing the adoption of POS systems.
4. Increased Demand for Cloud-based Solutions: Cloud-based POS systems provide real-time data access, scalability, and improved operational efficiency, making them increasingly popular among SMEs.
Download Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5635
Key Companies in the Point of Sale (Pos) Terminal Market include
• Ingenico
• CITIXSYS AMERICAS
• Verifone
• Squirrel Systems
• BBPOS
• Newland Payment Technology
• First Data
• Cegid Group
• PAX Technology
• Castles Technology
• Elavon
• NCR Corporation
• Diebold Nixdorf
• Winops
• BITEL, among others
Browse In-Depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/point-of-sale-terminal-market-5635
Market Segmentation
The Point of Sale (Pos) Terminal Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Application, and Region.
By Component:
• Hardware
o POS Terminals
o Barcode Scanners
o Receipt Printers
o Card Readers
• Software
o POS Management Software
o Payment Processing Solutions
• Services
o Consulting
o Support and Maintenance
By Type:
• Fixed POS Terminals
• Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminals
• Self-service Kiosks
By Application:
• Retail
• Hospitality
• Healthcare
• Transportation
• Entertainment
• Financial Services
By Region:
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East & Africa
Procure Complete Report Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5635
The Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market is set for significant growth, driven by the increasing reliance on cashless transactions and the adoption of advanced technologies. With the growing preference for mobile POS and cloud-based solutions, the industry is expected to witness continuous innovation and expansion. Businesses seeking to enhance customer experiences and streamline payment processes will continue to fuel the demand for POS terminals globally.
Related Report:
Sensor Patch Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sensor-patch-market-4127
AMOLED Display Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/amoled-display-market-4142
Pico Projector Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pico-projector-market-4146
Screenless Display Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/screenless-display-market-4165
Mobile Controlled Robots Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-controlled-robots-market-4169
About Market Research Future
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 8556614441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.