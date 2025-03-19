Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Grows at 8.10% CAGR, Targeting $125.3068 Billion by 2030

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size

Point of Sale (Pos) Terminal Market Research Report Information, By Component, Product Type, Deployment

NH, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market size was valued at USD 67.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 72.6432 billion in 2022 to USD 125.3068 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.10% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030). The increasing adoption of online ordering platforms, E-wallets, and contactless payments are the key drivers fueling market growth.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

1. Growth of E-commerce and Contactless Payments: The rising popularity of online shopping and cashless transactions is significantly driving the demand for POS terminals. Businesses are increasingly adopting mobile and cloud-based POS solutions for seamless payment processing.

2. Technological Advancements: Integration of AI and machine learning in POS systems enhances data analytics capabilities. The adoption of biometrics and facial recognition in POS devices further ensures secure transactions.

3. Government Initiatives for Digital Payments: Governments across the globe are promoting digital payment solutions through policy measures, increasing the adoption of POS systems.

4. Increased Demand for Cloud-based Solutions: Cloud-based POS systems provide real-time data access, scalability, and improved operational efficiency, making them increasingly popular among SMEs.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5635

Key Companies in the Point of Sale (Pos) Terminal Market include
• Ingenico
• CITIXSYS AMERICAS
• Verifone
• Squirrel Systems
• BBPOS
• Newland Payment Technology
• First Data
• Cegid Group
• PAX Technology
• Castles Technology
• Elavon
• NCR Corporation
• Diebold Nixdorf
• Winops
• BITEL, among others

Browse In-Depth Market Research Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/point-of-sale-terminal-market-5635

Market Segmentation

The Point of Sale (Pos) Terminal Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Application, and Region.

By Component:
• Hardware
o POS Terminals
o Barcode Scanners
o Receipt Printers
o Card Readers
• Software
o POS Management Software
o Payment Processing Solutions
• Services
o Consulting
o Support and Maintenance

By Type:
• Fixed POS Terminals
• Mobile POS (mPOS) Terminals
• Self-service Kiosks

By Application:
• Retail
• Hospitality
• Healthcare
• Transportation
• Entertainment
• Financial Services

By Region:
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• Middle East & Africa

Procure Complete Report Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5635

The Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market is set for significant growth, driven by the increasing reliance on cashless transactions and the adoption of advanced technologies. With the growing preference for mobile POS and cloud-based solutions, the industry is expected to witness continuous innovation and expansion. Businesses seeking to enhance customer experiences and streamline payment processes will continue to fuel the demand for POS terminals globally.

Related Report:

Sensor Patch Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sensor-patch-market-4127

AMOLED Display Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/amoled-display-market-4142

Pico Projector Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pico-projector-market-4146

Screenless Display Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/screenless-display-market-4165

Mobile Controlled Robots Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-controlled-robots-market-4169

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 8556614441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Grows at 8.10% CAGR, Targeting $125.3068 Billion by 2030

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Market Research Future
Market Research Future
+1 8556614441
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
Esketamine Market Size, Growth Drivers and Global Forecast 2032 | At a Thriving CAGR of 7.90%
Asthma and COPD Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% and will Reach USD 73.98 billion by 2032
Cholesterol Test Market projected to reach US$ 16.14 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.32%
View All Stories From This Author