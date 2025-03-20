Indochina’s Research Unveils Most Foreigners in Vietnam Selects a Healthcare Provider By The Level of Doctors' Expertise

Among foreigners responding to the study, Vinmec stands out as the most recognized medical facility. According to the survey, the most critical factor considered when selecting a healthcare provider is the level of doctors' expertise. The most commonly used services are health check-ups (48%), dental care (39%), and general consultations (38%).

HANOI, VIETNAM, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinmec Healthcare System (Vinmec) tops hospitals’ awareness amongst foreigners in Vietnam, followed by Family Medical Practice Indochina Research (Vietnam) Ltd , a leading regional market research company, has released findings from its “2025 Healthcare Services for Foreigners in Vietnam" survey.The study gathered insights from foreigners across four key cities in Vietnam - Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho - uncovering key habits, expectations, and experiences of foreigners when considering and using healthcare services in the country.Methodology of the ResearchThe research team collected data over a two-month period in January and February 2025 across key urban districts in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Can Tho. The research employed a hybrid approach, combining both face-to-face and online surveys to gather comprehensive insights.The study surveyed a total of 319 strictly selected respondents, who were foreign nationals aged 18 and above, all of whom had used or been aware of medical facilities in Vietnam. In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, participants were required to have resided in Vietnam for a minimum of 3 months and have plans to remain for at least another 6 months.In Da Nang and Can Tho, respondents were required to have lived in Vietnam for at least one month, with plans to stay for a further six months.Awareness of Healthcare Providers by CityAmong foreigners responding to the study, Vinmec stands out as the most recognized medical facility (67%), significantly ahead of Family Medical Practice (48%) and Hanoi French Hospital (34%). However, awareness levels vary by city, resulting in different rankings of healthcare facilities in each location.In Hanoi, Vinmec leads with an 80% awareness rate, followed by Hanoi French Hospital (75%) and Family Medical Practice (57%). Other institutions, such as Raffles Medical Clinic (50%) and Medlatec (45%), also show significant awareness. In Ho Chi Minh City, both Vinmec and FV Hospital are highly recognized, each with 71% awareness, while Family Medical Practice (56%) and the American International Hospital (47%) are also acknowledged by a considerable number of respondents.In Danang, Vinmec again stands as the most well-known, with 78% awareness, followed by Family Medical Practice (55%), while the 199 Hospital ranks fifth as a notable public hospital.In Can Tho, public hospitals like Can Tho University of Medicine (68%) and General Hospital of Can Tho City (52%) lead in awareness, with Phuong Chau International Hospital (44%) as the most recognized private hospital.Factors Influencing Service ChoiceThe most critical factor considered when selecting a healthcare provider is the level of doctors' expertise (53%), followed by the quality of medical facilities (48%) and the level of patient care or empathy (40%). These factors are consistent across cities, although location-specific preferences are evident.In Hanoi, 34% of respondents prioritize the availability of interpreters with medical knowledge. Meanwhile, in Can Tho, patient care is crucial, with 64% of foreigners highlighting it as their key consideration.Healthcare Service Usage HabitsMost foreigners (88%) have visited healthcare facilities in the past two years, mainly for personal medical needs. The most commonly used services are health check-ups (48%), dental care (39%), and general consultations (38%).In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, 20% of foreigners also visit medical facilities for their children, reflecting a family-centered approach to healthcare. Cosmetic procedures and mental health services are the least used (3%) and least trusted among respondents.In the next 6-12 months, 87% of respondents plan to use medical services in Vietnam. Dental care (59%) and health check-ups (58%) are the most anticipated services, followed by general consultations (42%), work permit health checks (25%), and diagnostic services (20%).Top Recommended Healthcare FacilitiesVinmec is the top choice for adult treatments across all regions, while Family Medical Practice leads in pediatrics.For emergency care, Vinmec and the FV Hospital are top picks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City respectively. Vinmec is the first choice in Danang and while foreigners in Can Tho would go to the Can Tho University of Medicine first.Significance of this ResearchThis new research provides valuable insights into the healthcare service preferences and behaviors of expatriates in Vietnam. The overall findings also offer a deeper understanding of the healthcare landscape for foreigners, their satisfaction level and future needs, enabling healthcare providers to better tailor their services and improve the overall patient experience for this specific demographic.Mr. Xavier Depouilly, General Director of Indochina Research Vietnam, stated: "This first survey serves as a valuable resource for healthcare institutions in Vietnam, offering them critical data on the needs, expectations and feedback on past experiences of foreign residents in healthcare facilities in four key cities. Following the expertise of doctors, the level of empathy and patient care is a strong differentiator to select their place to get their health cared for. We hope these findings will contribute to improving the quality and breadth of healthcare services for expatriates and their families and, in turn, foster the development of medical services in Vietnam. We are soon to release new results about medical services for tourists which would complement this study to provide a more comprehensive perception of medical services in Vietnam.”About Indochina Research Vietnam:Indochina Research Ltd is the only independent research agency delivering full-service research services with 13 offices in 4 countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.With more than 25 years of experience in the region, Indochina Research (Vietnam) Ltd. has completed over 3,500 projects, which include about 4.5 million quantitative interviews and more than 3,500 focus groups and IDI. Our research has empowered countless businesses and social organizations grasp a better understanding of the region and its population in order to meet their research and business needs.As the exclusive WIN Association representative in Vietnam, Indochina Research deliver unmatched expertise and highest research quality, supporting data-driven decision-making across Southeast Asia and over 50 countries worldwide.For more information, please visit: https://www.indochina-research.com For media inquiries: bd@gloco.com.vnFor research inquiries: vietnam@indochinaresearch.com

