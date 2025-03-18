Mayor Bowser Announces First-Ever Open Streets Event on Capitol Hill

(Wahington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that Open Streets will be coming to Capitol Hill for the first time. Open Streets events provide communities with the unique opportunity to experience their neighborhoods by temporarily closing roadways to vehicles to allow for walking, biking, skating, playing, and other social activities.



Open Streets Capitol Hill will be held on Saturday, June 28 from 9 am to 3 pm, along North Carolina Avenue SE, East Capitol Street, and Massachusetts Avenue SE, spanning more than one mile from 6th Street SE to 17th Street SE. This will be the first of two Open Streets events this year, with a second event tentatively scheduled for early October.



“Open Streets is about reimagining how we use public spaces and how we create spaces that bring people together,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re excited to bring this event to Capitol Hill and we look forward to a day of community and fun.”



The event will feature free fitness classes, bike maintenance clinics, Double Dutch, live music, foam parties, and more. Programming will focus on community building, health, and transportation safety, led by local businesses, community organizations, and District agencies.

Businesses along the route can also expand into the street for outdoor dining, vending, and other activations. To apply, businesses should complete the Business Participation Form by Friday, May 30 at openstreets.dc.gov/pages/spring-2025. DDOT will prioritize businesses located directly along the route as well as Ward 6 businesses focused on health and transportation.



“We are excited to bring the community together to experience our streets in a fun and safe way as we take over Capitol Hill for the first time in Open Streets DC history,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “We are thankful for Mayor Bowser’s support in this initiative as we engage local businesses, educate about transportation safety and get moving together across the community.”



Open Streets events happen rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes, bicycles, roller skates, or scooters to experience the variety of activities on the route.



For more information about this year’s Open Streets event, please visit openstreets.dc.gov. Residents interested in volunteering for the event may visit openstreets.dc.gov/pages/volunteer-at-open-streets.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos