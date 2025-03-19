Hahm Partners PR & Marketing Group in Korea, Pioneering Global Expansion Through AI-Driven Fandom Commerce & PR Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hahm Partners, a leading PR & Marketing firm in South Korea, has unveiled its transformation into a global communications group integrating AI-powered PR and fandom commerce. Under the leadership of CEO Siwon Hahm, the company has completed a strategic reorganization to enhance its global competitiveness by acquiring 100% ownership of SKYVENTURES, a digital tech-based content commerce company, and KPOPMERCH, a global K-POP merchandise platform.

In response to the rapidly evolving global communications landscape, Hahm Partners emphasized the importance of AI, data, and fandom-driven strategic communication. The company introduced its new vision, “From Data to Fandom,” positioning this sustainable communication model as the emerging global standard.

Through the full integration of SKYVENTURES and KPOPMERCH, Hahm Partners aims to establish a vertically integrated business model based on data and fandom, while positioning itself at the center of the global fandom economy.

SKYVENTURES, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Hahm Partners, has demonstrated rapid growth since its founding in 2016, achieving over 4x growth in five years.

The company has built a unique business model combining IP content and commerce, specializing in YouTube-based content planning, production, and fandom development. It operates customized channels utilizing celebrity and brand IPs, creating seamless connections between fandom formation and commerce.

SKYVENTURES is recognized for generating tangible sales through fandom-driven commerce beyond traditional content production.

KPOPMERCH, another newly acquired subsidiary, has become a leading global platform for K-POP merchandise, growing nearly 20-fold within just four years.

It currently distributes over 60,000 K-POP products per month to 63 countries, processing more than 7,000 monthly orders while directly engaging with the global K-POP fandom. The platform holds the No.1 market share in Southeast Asia for official K-POP merchandise.

KPOPMERCH’s competitive edge lies in its ability to design and develop customized merchandise based on K-POP artists and global IP, offering personalized products to fans through its global fandom commerce model.

Hahm Partners Group will pursue a business strategy centered on three key pillars: advancing AI-powered PR technologies, strengthening the fandom economy through integrated brand communication, and expanding its K-CONNECT omnichannel approach. Through this strategy, the group aims to accelerate its expansion into a new global business model that seamlessly integrates AI, fandom, and IP.

