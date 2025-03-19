PHILIPPINES, March 19 - Press Release

March 18, 2025 Go lang nang go! -- Scholar expresses gratitude to Senator Bong Go for helping transform her dream into reality Kate Gestiada, a second-year Bachelor of Elementary Education student of R.G. De Castro Colleges in Bulan, Sorsogon and beneficiary of a scholarship program implemented by the Commission on Higher Education, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity that has helped her pursue her dream of becoming a teacher. "Nakatulong itong CHED in a way na napo-provide po niya yung mga needs namin sa school and sa tuition fees dahil yung parents ko ay mga ordinaryong empleyado lamang po na sapat ang kinikita," shared Kate, who received the scholarship last year. The CHED scholarship program, one of the programs supported by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, aims to assist underprivileged but deserving students in completing their college education. The program has provided thousands of scholars like Kate with a fighting chance to achieve their dreams. As she continued her journey toward becoming an effective educator, Kate extended her gratitude to Senator Bong Go for his unwavering support for accessible education. "Kaya thank you po, Senator Bong Go, for this big opportunity, at ipagpatuloy niyo lang po sana ito," she added. Senator Go has remained steadfast in his commitment to uplifting the lives of Filipinos through accessible education. "Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan at edukasyon ang susi tungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan," Go has said earlier. The passage of Republic Act No. 12077, also known as the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, underscores Senator Go's dedication to upholding the dignity of Filipinos in times of crisis. As a co-sponsor and co-author of the law, he has helped ensure that students with existing loans receive temporary financial relief during emergencies and calamities. Senator Go earlier co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Go's continued support for scholarship programs underscores his dedication to ensuring that more students like Kate Estrada have the means to achieve their dreams and contribute to the country's progress. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

