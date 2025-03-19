"Ginawa lang n'ya ang kanyang trabaho para sa Pilipino!" -- Senator Bong Go emphasizes as FPRRD faces ICC case for drug war

Davao City's 88th Araw ng Dabaw on March 16 was marked by a strong display of support for former President Rodrigo Duterte. Thousands gathered at San Pedro Square not just to commemorate the city's founding but to call for justice for Duterte. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's long-time aide, addressed the crowd, defending the former president and his war against illegal drugs.

"Ginawa lang n'ya ang kanyang trabaho para sa Pilipino!" Senator Go declared, as he recalled Duterte's time in office. He cited the improvements in public safety and order during Duterte's leadership.

"Sa mga unang taon ng kanyang pagiging presidente. May mga lumalapit sa akin, sinasabi, 'Sir, salamat po dahil nakakalakad na ang aming anak nang hindi natatakot, walang nang-aabuso,'" he said.

Senator Go pointed to this as proof that Duterte had governed in the interest of the people.

"Ginawa ito ni Tatay Digong para sa ating mga anak. Ginawa lang n'ya ang kanyang trabaho. Ito ba ang dapat na iganti sa kanya?" he asked.

He expressed disbelief over Duterte's detention, emphasizing the former president's decades of public service.

"Walang kasalanan si Tatay Digong! Ginawa lang n'ya ang kanyang trabaho! Ginawa n'ya ito para sa bayan! Mahal na mahal tayo--ni Tatay Digong," he said. "Alam ko 'yan. Alam ko 'yan dahil 24 taon akong nagtrabaho para sa kanya--mula pa noong 1998 hanggang 2022. Wala siyang ibang ginawa kundi maglingkod sa bayan at siguraduhin na ang susunod na henerasyon ay may magandang kinabukasan."

Beyond defending Duterte's record, Senator Go also cited the public's clamor and concern over the former president's health and well-being.

"He is in high spirits. Nakausap siya ni Atty. (Salvador) Medialdea, at nalaman n'ya kung gaano karaming tao ang nagmamahal sa kanya," he said. 'Totoo 'yon. Maraming nagmamahal--kaya naiinggit sila kay Tatay Digong.'"

He then highlighted Duterte's role in helping Filipinos in distress abroad, particularly overseas Filipino workers facing legal challenges.

"Kapag may nakakulong sa atin doon, gumagawa tayo ng paraan. Si Tatay Digong mismo ang gumagawa ng paraan," he said. "Sa Saudi, sa Kuwait, sa Bahrain--pinauwi n'ya sila. Ginagawa n'ya ang paraan, sinusulatan n'ya ang mga lider ng bansa."

"Tumutulong kami sa pagbayad ng blood money--para mapauwi sila rito," he said. "Bakit ngayon, ganito? Presidente natin, na minahal tayo, isinusuko sa ibang bansa?"

As the event concluded, the push for Duterte's return remained strong. "Huwag tayong titigil hangga't hindi siya nakakalaya!" Go declared.