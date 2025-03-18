Applivery Secures Strategic Minority Investment from Supercell to Expand Collaboration and Drive Global Growth

Spanish tech platform Applivery has received a strategic minority investment from gaming giant Supercell (Clash of Clans). This partnership strengthens Applivery's endpoint management and app distribution services while supporting global expansion. Both companies expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration's potential for innovation and growth.





Photo Courtesy of Applivery

MADRID and HELSINKI, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applivery, the leading technology platform for Endpoint Management and App Distribution, has received a strategic investment from Supercell, the renowned game studio behind global hits like “Clash of Clans” and “Brawl Stars.” This investment will enable Applivery to accelerate its growth and continue thriving in device and software management on a global scale.

“At Applivery, our mission is to provide companies with full control over their devices and apps in a simple and secure way. Supercell's trust in our technology validates our vision and motivates us to keep developing even more innovative and scalable solutions,” said César Trigo, CEO of Applivery.

Applivery helps companies of all sizes efficiently manage their Android, Apple, and Windows devices, streamline app development, and automate software deployments while ensuring compliance with top security standards. Its app life cycle management, combined with zero-touch deployment technology and seamless integration with corporate identity providers, makes Applivery a key ally for organisations looking to optimise their digital operations.

“We were truly impressed by the Applivery team and what they've built. As we looked for a trusted partner in app distribution, it became clear that Applivery was the right fit.” Vadim Liman, Developer Services Lead at Supercell, stated. “We've been super impressed by the team and how they operate. Now, as we deepen our partnership, we're excited to continue working together and supporting their growth.”

Jaakko Harlas, Head of Investments at Supercell, added: “At Supercell Investments, we back both game studios and game tech teams that empower game developers. Our collaboration with Applivery is off to a great start, and it made perfect sense to strengthen our partnership with an investment. We believe in what César and the team are building and want to support them on their journey.”

About Applivery

Applivery is a cloud-based Endpoint Management and App Distribution platform, designed to help businesses manage and secure their digital ecosystem efficiently. Its technology enables IT automation, integration with identity providers for single sign-on (SSO), and zero-touch deployment of devices and applications. With a strong focus on security and scalability, Applivery is the ideal solution for companies looking to modernise their digital asset management. Learn more at www.applivery.com .

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. https://supercell.com /

About Supercell Investments

Supercell Investments is the investment arm of Helsinki-based game company Supercell. We are game industry professionals investing in creative, independent game studios and game tech teams striving for global success. As a long-term partner, we offer our deep industry expertise, flexible funding, and a supportive community to help our portfolio companies create truly exceptional games. https://supercell.com/en/investments/

