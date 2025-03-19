Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

A BASE instructor and adaptive athlete skiing on the mountain thanks to new equipment received through an adaptive sports grant from The Hartford

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

BASE is very thankful for The Hartford and Move United for this generous gift, which allows us to serve even more people with disabilities this season and many more in the future.”” — BASE Snowsport Director Becki Walters

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education, a non-profit organization based in Boise, ID, was awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enables Boise Adaptive Snowsport Education (BASE), a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including a dynamique, monique, and snokart for adaptive skiing. “BASE is very thankful to The Hartford and Move United for this generous gift, which allows us to serve even more people with disabilities this season and many more in the future,” said Becki Walters, Snowsport Director for BASE.The Hartford also surprised CJ Brown, a 41-year-old sit-skier, with a custom-fit mono-ski. Brown is an advanced mono-skier, but has been limited in his opportunities to do so because of his lack of personal equipment. This mono-ski allows him the fullest level of independence – skiing with his own friends and family on his own time. "Thank you BASE. Thank you Move United. Thank you to The Hartford. I'll definitely be tagging you in all of my adventures. I'm so excited to get out skiing with the rest of my family. I can't wait to get out there and shred snow!" said Brown.

