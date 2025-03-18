July Court Hearing Announced for Lawsuit between American Businessman Gerard Richard Williams III and Vietnamese Singer

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A July 7, 2025, court hearing has been set in the Orange County Superior Court of The State of California, regarding a lawsuit filed and subsequently dismissed with prejudice by Vietnamese pop star Dam Vinh Hung against American businessman Gerard Richard Williams III.The lawsuit stems from an incident that occurred on February 19, 2024, when Williams and his family allowed a friend to use his residence for a private Vietnamese New Year celebration. The lawsuit alleges negligence by Williams after Dam Vinh Hung voluntarily climbed onto a decorative fountainhead at the event and fell.Videofootage from the night of the incident shows singer Dam Vinh Hung, a guest of the party organizer, voluntarily jumping onto a fountainhead not designed to bear weight. The structure toppled, causing his fall and property damage.Three days later, on February 22, 2024, after leaving the hospital and returning to Vietnam, Dam Vinh Hung acknowledged in a video post that his own risk-taking actions, despite his master's usual advice against such behavior, led to both his injury and the damage. ( view post ).However, on October 9, 2024, after a series of monetary demands, the Vietnamese singer officially sent Williams a final demand letter requesting $20 million, with plans to seek at least $50 million at trial: “As discussed above, at trial we will be asking the jury to award Dam Vinh Hung north of $50,000,000 for past and future damages suffered.”On December 2, 2024, after the video footage was published by several guests attending the February 19, 2024, party, Dam Vinh Hung, through his attorneys at Wilshire Law Firm, voluntarily filed for dismissal of his lawsuit with prejudice. This dismissal permanently prevents the singer from refiling the case. ( link to Dam Vinh Hung’s Request of Dismissal with Prejudice ).Williams also filed a complaint in December 2024. This First Amended Complaint was subsequently dismissed to allow both parties to move forward in peace. (Case No.; Case No.:30-2024-01443938-CU-PO-CJC, SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ORANGE COUNTY).Under well-established California Supreme Court precedent, a voluntary dismissal at an early stage effectively ends the court's jurisdiction over the case, preventing both the clerk and the court from rejecting the dismissal with prejudice. Consequently, the remaining matter is for the court to officially acknowledge that its jurisdiction ended with the dismissal with prejudice filed on December 2, 2024, and to determine Williams’ entitlement to court cost reimbursement.A decision is anticipated on July 7, 2025, after a hearing on Williams’ "Motion for Order Directing the Clerk to Enter an Order Recognizing the Voluntary Dismissal of this Action with Prejudice" takes place. ( link to view Mr. Williams' Motion ). (Case No.; 30-2024-01436961-CU-PO-CJC, SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ORANGE COUNTY).Williams is proudly represented by Alejandro Brito of Brito, PLLC ( https://britopllc.com ); Marco Molina, Carlos Ramos-Mrosovsky, Tyler G. Doyle, Shaia A. Stambuk and Kayla N. Auza of BakerHostetler ( https://www.bakerlaw.com ); Cactus Jack Cagle of Cagle & Associates ( https://www.judgecagle.com ); Paul N. Philips of Law Offices of Paul N. Philips, APLC ( https://www.paulnphilips.com ), and Minh-Tam (Tammy) Tran of The Tammy Tran Law Firm ( https://tammytranlaw.net ).For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.