The Bancorp (TBBK) Stumble Raises Questions About Loan Portfolio– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) saw its shares plummet $2.35 on March 5, 2025, as investors grappled with the company’s startling admission that its recently filed financial statements should no longer be relied upon. This financial fumble, however, was not entirely unexpected, as it followed a prescient warning from short-seller Culper Research nearly a year earlier.

In a late-night announcement on March 4, 2025, Bancorp dropped a bombshell on investors. The company revealed that with respect to the Annual Report filed just one day earlier, the "filed financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 through 2024 as shown in the Annual Report, should no longer be relied upon." This stunning disclosure effectively invalidated three years of financial reporting, sending shockwaves through the investment community.

Furthermore, Bancorp stated it was "working expeditiously" to complete additional procedures related to accounting for consumer fintech loans in its allowance for credit losses. The company also disclosed that neither its former auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, nor its current auditor, Crowe LLP, had provided final approval for the inclusion of their audit opinions in the report.

This financial fumble, however, was not entirely unexpected, as it followed a prescient warning from short-seller Culper Research nearly a year earlier. On March 21, 2024, Culper Research published a scathing report titled "The Bancorp Inc.: Bridge to Nowhere," which accused the company of misrepresenting the quality of its real estate bridge loan portfolio and significantly under-reserving for potential loan losses. The report, based on a loan-by-loan analysis and visits to 21 Bancorp-funded properties, raised serious concerns about the company's financial practices.

The Culper report's allegations seem to have foreshadowed these events. It pointed out that Bancorp's $4.7 million in reserves, at just 0.24% of its real estate bridge loan book, were "a total farce". A former Bancorp real estate bridge loan underwriter interviewed by Culper suggested that the company's losses could be 10 to 15 times higher than its actual reserves.

The controversy has sparked an investigation into whether Bancorp misled investors about the quality of its loan portfolios, its adherence to accounting rules, and the effectiveness of its internal controls.

“Our investigation is focused on uncovering whether Bancorp's financial statements accurately reflected the true state of its loan portfolios and whether the company adhered to proper accounting standards” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm’s probe.

