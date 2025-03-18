Lost Coffee Celebrates 14 Years in Castle Rock, Marking a Legacy of Community and Craft Coffee

Castle Rock, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Rock, Colorado -

Lost Coffee is celebrating the 14th anniversary of its Castle Rock location, a milestone that reflects years of dedication to craft coffee, stewardship, and community. Since first opening its doors at 390 Perry Street on February 3, 2011, Lost Coffee has become a cornerstone of downtown Castle Rock, serving expertly brewed coffee in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

From its beginnings as a mobile coffee truck in 2010 to expanding into multiple storefronts across Colorado, Lost Coffee has remained committed to its core mission: providing high-quality, ethically sourced coffee while fostering a sense of connection among its customers. The Castle Rock café, the company's first brick-and-mortar location, has played a vital role in this journey, offering a space where locals can gather, work, and enjoy expertly crafted beverages.

"Castle Rock was our first permanent home, and it holds a special place in the Lost Coffee story," said Scott, founder and owner of Lost Coffee. "Fourteen years ago, we set out with a vision to serve great coffee while making a difference, and this community has supported us every step of the way. We're grateful for everyone who has walked through our doors, shared conversations over a cup of coffee, and made Lost Coffee part of their daily lives."

As a brand rooted in ethical sourcing and social responsibility, Lost Coffee's impact extends far beyond its Castle Rock café. The company partners with farmers and importers who are committed to fair wages, ensuring that money from each cup of coffee is reinvested into coffee-growing communities. This commitment extends to women-owned farms, washing station workers, and agricultural initiatives that promote stewardship and better livelihoods for producers around the world.

The Castle Rock location continues to embody Lost Coffee's values, providing an inviting space for coffee lovers to enjoy handcrafted beverages while supporting a brand with a mission. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, the café provides a welcoming atmosphere for those looking to work, meet friends, or simply savor a great cup of coffee. With its convenient downtown location, visitors have easy access to public parking, making it an accessible spot for both longtime customers and first-time guests.

Over the years, Lost Coffee has expanded its offerings to include a range of coffee beverages, subscriptions, and wholesale options, allowing customers to bring their favorite blends home or integrate them into their businesses. Through online coffee sales and partnerships with grocery stores such as Whole Foods, Lost Coffee has been able to bring ethically sourced, high-quality coffee to an even broader audience while maintaining its commitment to stewardship.

Fourteen years is more than just a milestone—it's a testament to the relationships built, the dedication to craft, and the passion for making a difference, both locally and globally. Lost Coffee looks forward to continuing its journey in Castle Rock, bringing exceptional coffee to the community while staying true to its mission of ethical sourcing, stewardship, and generosity.

As Lost Coffee reflects on its history, it also looks toward the future with excitement, planning continued growth and new opportunities to connect with customers. The company remains committed to expanding its reach, refining its offerings, and deepening its impact, ensuring that every cup of coffee contributes to a greater purpose.

To learn more about Lost Coffee's Castle Rock location, its mission, or to explore its selection of specialty coffees, visit www.lostcoffee.com. Here's to 14 years of exceptional coffee and many more to come.

For more information about Lost Coffee - Castle Rock, contact the company here:



Lost Coffee - Castle Rock

Scott Gaerte

303-862-8367

media@lostcoffee.com

390 Perry St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Scott Gaerte

