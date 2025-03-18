CIA Insider Warns: America’s Tech Future at Risk Without Urgent Energy Breakthrough

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A former CIA insider, Jim Rickards, is raising alarm about an imminent energy crisis that could cripple the fastest-growing industry in America—artificial intelligence (AI). According to his findings, the nation’s power grid is not prepared for the surging electricity demands of this sector, potentially leading to devastating consequences within the next five years.

Rickards warns that AI data centers require massive amounts of electricity, already straining power grids in major cities across the country. "We are seeing demand growth like we haven’t seen in decades", warned a key industry leader. Some cities, including London, Dublin, and Amsterdam, have already restricted new data centers because their energy infrastructures cannot support them. Similar power shortages in the U.S. could disrupt entire industries, affecting everything from big tech to national security.

A New Energy Revolution on the Horizon

With traditional energy sources unable to meet these demands, the solution lies in a next-generation breakthrough: Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), or 'Nuclear 2.0.' Unlike conventional nuclear plants, SMRs are designed to be safer, more efficient, and faster to deploy. Their modular nature allows them to be factory-built and transported to locations where they are needed, ensuring a steady, reliable power supply even in the most demanding conditions.

In addition to their efficiency, SMRs operate with near-zero emissions, making them one of the most viable long-term energy solutions. They also eliminate many of the safety concerns associated with older nuclear technology by incorporating automatic shutdown mechanisms and advanced shielding designs.

White House Support for Advanced Nuclear Energy

As the energy crisis looms, former President Donald Trump has publicly voiced strong support for nuclear expansion, calling it essential for maintaining America’s leadership in AI and other emerging industries. In his latest remarks, he emphasized that the U.S. needs to double its energy output to remain competitive on the world stage.

Rickards points out that nuclear power could be a defining factor in whether America retains its dominance in technology or risks falling behind. "We need a long-term solution that is scalable and secure, and nuclear is the best option we have right now”, a senior energy strategist stated.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, Pentagon, and Department of Defense, with over 40 years of experience in global finance and intelligence. He has been involved in high-level intelligence briefings, conducted strategic sessions at the Pentagon, and played a key role in major geopolitical negotiations. A recognized authority on global financial and energy markets, he continues to provide insights on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

