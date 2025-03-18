Safety First Training Ltd. Announces CMRAO-Approved Health & Safety Training Activities for Condominium Managers

Mississauga, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga, Ontario -

Safety First Training Ltd., a leading provider of workplace health and safety training in Canada since 1989, has expanded its comprehensive suite of services to include two Condominium Management Regulatory Authority of Ontario (CMRAO)-approved Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit activities specifically tailored for condominium managers. This announcement marks a significant advancement for Safety First Training, further cementing its commitment to enhancing safety and compliance standards within the condominium management sector.

With a proud legacy spanning more than three decades, Safety First Training has been instrumental in delivering exceptional health and safety training solutions to thousands of businesses and government organizations across Canada. The company's services include a diverse array of Onsite Safety Training, Online Safety Training, and specialized Train the Trainer Programs, all meticulously designed to ensure safer, healthier, and more productive workplace environments.

In response to the regulatory standards set by CMRAO—which mandates ongoing professional development for licensed condominium managers holding a General License—Safety First Training has developed two specialized training activities that have received full approval by the authority. Condominium managers must achieve a defined number of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits annually to remain compliant with CMRAO regulations and ensure adherence to industry best practices.

Safety First Training's newly approved activities are specifically crafted to address critical safety requirements and provide an efficient pathway for condominium managers to fulfill their CPE credit obligations. Each of the two new activities offered provides three valuable CPE credits, effectively allowing condominium managers to meet their annual educational requirements efficiently and effectively while enhancing their knowledge of critical health and safety protocols.

The first activity, "Level 1 – Workplace Health & Safety Compliance for Condo Managers," is an extensive training course focused explicitly on the essential health and safety regulations applicable within condominium environments. This comprehensive course is designed to educate condominium managers on the crucial aspects of workplace health and safety, enabling them to proactively manage safety risks and maintain compliance with stringent provincial standards.

Following the foundational Level 1 training, Safety First Training offers the "Level 2 – Fire Code & Risk Management for Condo Managers," an advanced inspection-based assessment activity. This subsequent step verifies and evaluates the effective implementation of key safety measures addressed in the Level 1 course. The Level 2 inspection activity emphasizes the practical application of critical fire safety protocols, risk management strategies, and ensures that condominium properties remain compliant and prepared for rigorous inspection by regulatory bodies.

These two strategic activities serve dual purposes for condominium managers. Not only do they provide crucial CPE credits mandated by the CMRAO, but they also significantly enhance overall compliance with broader provincial regulations, including those enforced by the Ministry of Labour (MOL). This duality ensures condominium managers not only fulfill their licensing requirements but also maintain exemplary safety standards within their buildings, safeguarding residents, employees, and assets alike.

Kevin Mork, Vice President of Business Development at Safety First Training Ltd., highlighted the importance of these new CMRAO-approved training activities. Mork emphasized that condominium managers shoulder significant responsibilities, and these tailored training solutions provide managers with essential tools to navigate complex regulatory landscapes successfully. He expressed confidence that these new offerings would deliver substantial value to condominium management professionals, reinforcing Safety First Training's position as a trusted industry leader.

Safety First Training has always prioritized aligning its training programs with evolving industry requirements, ensuring every client receives the most current and comprehensive instruction available. The addition of CMRAO-approved activities represents a significant milestone, demonstrating the company's unwavering dedication to continuous improvement, professional excellence, and client-centric innovation.

Given the growing demand for compliance-focused training within the condominium management industry, Safety First Training's CMRAO-approved activities position the company uniquely within the market. These initiatives fulfill critical regulatory requirements and elevate standards of health and safety practices across condominium properties.

Condominium managers seeking to achieve their required annual CPE credits while simultaneously enhancing safety compliance can now rely on Safety First Training's expert-developed and approved programs. This latest addition underscores Safety First Training's ongoing commitment to excellence, safety education, and regulatory compliance in Canada's condominium management community.

###

For more information about Safety First Training Ltd, contact the company here:



Safety First Training Ltd

Kevin Mork

905-672-3600

info@safetyfirsttraining.ca

2425 Matheson Blvd East, 8th Floor

Mississauga, ON L4W 5K4

Kevin Mork

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.