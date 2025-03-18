3/18/25 – CORAL PLANTING PROJECT SEEKS FEEDBACK FOR OʻAHU TRANSPLANTING SITES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

CORAL PROJECT SEEKS FEEDBACK FOR OʻAHU TRANSPLANTING SITES

HONOLULU — Community input is sought in shaping the restoration of Oʻahu’s coral reefs. The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) encourages participation in meetings or an online survey to help determine the locations of new sites for transplanting coral, or outplanting.

The potential restoration sites are:

Waikīkī: Choose between Turtle Canyon or Waikīkī Marine Life Conservation District

Choose between Turtle Canyon or Waikīkī Marine Life Conservation District South Shore O‘ahu: Choose between Kewalo or Maunalua Bay (offshore of Kawaikui Beach Park/Hawai‘i Loa ridge)

These nearshore locations were chosen to help rebuild our reefs and provide an educational opportunity for residents and visitors to see restoration in action due to their proximity to popular scuba diving and snorkel sites. “These sites were selected because of their need for restoration and the strong likelihood of successful coral outplanting,” said Christina Jayne, curator of DAR’s Hawaiʻi Coral Restoration Nursery. “We want to hear from stakeholders because they access these sites frequently and notice subtle changes in the reef. They provide valuable insights as partners in our decision making.”

Many species of Hawaiʻi’s coral exist only in the waters around our islands. They are extremely slow growing compared to other corals found around the world, which makes natural recovery challenging. This project aims to restore the reef ecosystem by planting 80-100 nursery-grown corals at the selected sites by the end of 2026.

Stakeholder feedback opportunities:

In-Person Meeting: March 27 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Waikīkī Aquarium Classroom. Light refreshments will be provided, with the exhibit hall open to guests after the meeting.

Zoom Meeting: April 1 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and April 9 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

For in-person meeting at Waikīkī Aquarium, March 27: RSVP HERE

Zoom Meeting registration: April 1 from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Zoom Meeting registration: April 9 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For the online survey: click here

More information: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/coralreefs/hcrn/coral-restore-proj/

HD Video, Photographs and site maps – DAR Oʻahu Coral Outplanting Project: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lc82vk93ja11pds3djf3x/ADAEwyudrNlhrXamxpz5Ouw?rlkey=rpx0s30c86i34lrp0qs1g0qyb&st=0x8f84t8&dl=0

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]