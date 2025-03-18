Oragenics, Inc. Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a biotechnology company advancing innovative treatments for concussion and brain-related health conditions, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2025.

The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements received an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm. As part of the audit, an explanatory paragraph was included regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Oragenics remains committed to advancing its innovative pipeline, exploring strategic opportunities, and securing the necessary resources to support its long-term growth. Additional details can be found in Footnote 1 of the consolidated financial statements included in the filing.

About Oragenics:

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, please visit www.oragenics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact

Rich Cockrell

Investor Relations

404.736.3838

OGEN@CG.CAPITAL

