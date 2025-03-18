Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BGI.UN) today announced a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The distribution will be paid on or before April 15, 2025 to holders of record on March 31, 2025.

Eligible holders of the Units (“Unitholders”) may participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund’s website at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-global-infrastructure-securities-income-fund. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). PSG is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-global-infrastructure-securities-income-fund

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Contact information:

Communications & Media: Investor Relations: Rachel Wood Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001 Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.com Email: ir@brookfieldoaktree.com

Legal Disclaimer:

