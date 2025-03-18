CT to Develop 5 Million Square Feet for Anduril to Manufacture Defense Tech in USA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Realty, a leading national commercial real estate investment firm based in Newport Beach California and Dallas, Texas, announced the development of Arsenal-1 which involves a five million square foot hyperscale manufacturing complex for Anduril Industries, in Pickaway County, Ohio near Columbus and adjacent to the Rickenbacker Airport. This project represents the future of defense manufacturing—a centralized campus designed to flexibly reallocate resources, integrate software-defined production processes and enable unprecedented scalability.

The new facility, announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted (now U.S. Senator Husted), and JobsOhio, represents the largest new project in Ohio’s history by number of employees, creating over 4,000 jobs. Project Arsenal-1, named after the extraordinary wartime manufacturing capacity of the United States during WWII, will be located on the 500-acre site owned by CT Realty and adjacent to 4 million square feet of Class A Logistics buildings previously developed by CT.

At build-out, the project will be nearly 5 million square feet in ten buildings all located within a secure perimeter. Anduril plans to invest over $900 million in Arsenal-1, having selected the area based upon the available and educated workforce, extraordinary infrastructure, supportive State government and the cooperative business climate. The first phase of Arsenal-1 is a 775,000 square foot building that will be completed by CT in 2025. “Construction of the second phase, consisting of a 915,000 square foot manufacturing facility and a 250,000 square foot showcase and office building, is to commence immediately.,” said Rob Huthnance, Partner of CT Realty.

The massive Arsenal project brings two Orange County companies together on a long-term basis with a national economic impact in support of America’s defense needs around the world. Anduril was represented by Tucker Hughes from Hughes Marino in the complex transaction and CT was represented by Dan Wendorf and Brian Marsh from JLL in Columbus, Ohio. This is one of the largest industrial building-to-suit transactions ever crafted in the country and legal teams involved ElkinsKalt from Los Angeles representing CT and Latham and Watkins New York representing Anduril.

“CT is honored to have been selected by Andruil to develop Arsenal 1 and is committed to developing this hyperscale factory for this incredible growing company. As Andruil re-imagines the defense industry and alters the course of warfare around the world, CT will be by its side fulfilling its real estate needs”, said Watty Watson, Managing Partner of CT Realty.

This is an exciting time for CT Realty, Anduril Industries and the state of Ohio.

About CT Realty

Since its establishment 30 years ago, CT Realty has completed over 300 transactions valued at more than $8 billion. CT is primarily focused on the investment of Class A industrial logistics developments throughout the U.S., having acquired 3,000 acres of industrial land since 2010 that will support 50 million square feet of logistics buildings upon completion. CT, with offices in Dallas and Newport Beach, Calif., has active developments in Northern and Southern California, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio and New Jersey, and continues to expand into new markets nationwide. www.ctrinvestors.com

About Andruil

Anduril Industries is a defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology. By bringing the expertise, technology, and business model of the 21st century’s most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built and sold. Anduril’s family of systems is powered by Lattice, an AI software platform that turns thousands of data streams into a realtime, 3D command and control center. As the world enters an era of strategic competition, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

