Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $12 Million Best Efforts Offering for its Client Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON)

New York, New York, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of Best Efforts Offering (the “Offering”) for its client Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) (the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries.

The offering of ordinary units (or pre-funded units in lieu of such ordinary units) comprised of 8,333,332 shares of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu of Class A ordinary shares for the pre-funded units), Series A Warrants to purchase one Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.44 per share (the “Series A Warrants”) and Series B Warrants to purchase Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $2.16 per share (the “Series B Warrants” and, together with the Series A Warrants, the “Warrants”). The pre-funded warrant will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire when exercised in full. The Warrants will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire on the three-year anniversary of their initial exercise date.

The purchase price of each ordinary unit will be $1.44, and the purchase price of each pre-funded unit will be equal to such price minus $0.001.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company was approximately $12 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for sales network expansion, research and development, production capacity expansion, and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283333), as amended, previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit http://www.bnlus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.