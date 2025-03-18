Dome Manufacturer to Create 72 New Jobs, Invest $4.6 Million in Fayetteville for Manufacturing Facility

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced Yeadon Fabric Domes, LLC, a manufacturer of air supported structures, will create 72 new jobs in Cumberland County. The company will invest $4.6 million to build a manufacturing facility in Fayetteville.

“We are delighted to welcome Yeadon Fabric Domes to Cumberland County,” said Governor Stein. “Our manufacturing leadership and textile legacy woven with our strategic location and excellent quality of life will continue to attract innovative, global companies to our great state.”

Yeadon Fabric Domes is a leading designer and manufacturer of climate-controlled domed structures. From professional sports to swimming pools, the company’s air-supported facilities provide large, open spaces for a variety of sporting venues and applications. Yeadon Fabric Domes have been installed in more than 30 countries for customers including several professional football teams, University of Pennsylvania and Marquette University. Headquartered in Minnesota, Yeadon will build its own 72-foot-tall domed structure in a 50,000-square-foot space production site at the Fayetteville Regional Airport, adding more manufacturing capacity and service space for its operations.

“Yeadon Domes is thrilled to be expanding our operations to Fayetteville,” said Matt Mejia, CEO of Yeadon Fabric Domes. “Throughout the process, it has become clear that Fayetteville is the perfect place to build our manufacturing facility, and to continue producing world-class air-supported domes. We’re grateful for the support of Governor Stein, and our many partners throughout North Carolina. We look forward to joining the community and expanding Yeadon’s 55-year legacy in Cumberland County.”

“North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the nation as it continues to be recognized as the top state to do business in America,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Yeadon Fabric Domes will benefit from a friendly business environment, a world-class workforce, and a rewarding lifestyle in Cumberland County, and we believe they will find great success here.”

While salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary will be $47,734, exceeding the Cumberland County average of $47,175. These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $3.4 million.

A performance-based grant of $225,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company locate to Cumberland County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome Yeadon Fabric Domes and its investment to our region,” said N.C. Senator Val Applewhite. “They will greatly benefit from our transitioning military families which offer a uniquely skilled and prepared workforce that a company of this impact will need.”

“This is a great win for Cumberland County and the entire state,” said N.C. Representative Diane Wheatley. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the partnership of state and local officials and the economic development professionals that supported Yeadon Fabric Domes in making its next home in Fayetteville.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Cumberland County, the City of Fayetteville, and the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation.